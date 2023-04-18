https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/rec-export-support-infrastructure-conference-opens-in-volgograd-1109610525.html
REC: Export Support Infrastructure Conference Opens in Volgograd
A nationwide export support infrastructure conference aimed at summarizing the results of regional export support center's activities in the first quarter of 2023 started in Volgograd on Monday, the Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF) reported.
"Conference participants include representatives of the Russian Export Center, heads of export support centers from 80 constituent bodies of the Russian Federation, and heads of regional 'My Business' centers. The event was opened by Galina Bykadorova, chairwoman of the Committee for Economic Policy and Development of the Volgograd Region. She noted that this was the first time the Volgograd region had hosted such a large event," the report says.
"This year - 2023 - we celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad, and it is a great honor for the region to host representatives of the export support infrastructure from all over Russia, as well as an opportunity to present the Volgograd region and its export and tourism potential at federal level," Bykadorova said.
"Export support for small and medium-sized businesses at the federal level has traditionally been built on the basis of successful regional experience, which is why the Russian Export Center pays special attention to the collection, analysis and adaptation of the best regional practices and helps to implement them so that in every corner of our country, small and medium-sized businesses can receive highly qualified assistance from professionals when entering foreign markets," Natalia Minaeva, Director for Development of the REC
's Regional Export Support Infrastructure, said.
The conference lasts four days until 20 April, and during the time, there will be strategic sessions for small and medium-sized businesses on export transportation and financial support when entering foreign markets and a presentation of a B2B marketplace, Export Professionals, which operates on the digital platform, My Export. The event will also look at best practice from the regions, including the involvement of young people in exports.