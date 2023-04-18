https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/russian-government-approves-development-of-my-export-digital-platform--1109618589.html

Russian Government Approves Development of 'My Export' Digital Platform

The main objective is to streamline and broaden the accessibility of services for exporters and importers, using the "My Export" digital platform.

The government of the Russian Federation has approved the development of the digital platform "My Export". As part of building the digital platform "My Export" (Single Window System), a single catalogue of services and federal and regional measures to support foreign trade will be created in 2023-2024. A single register of exporters and importers will be formed, and convenient conditions will be organized for their interaction with government agencies. These and other measures are planned to be implemented according to the order signed by the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mishustin."The primary task of developing the platform is to help Russian entrepreneurs enter foreign markets, accompany them at every step of the export path, and make it as convenient as possible for them in the digital sphere. Work in this direction is continually ongoing, and we factor in the needs of exporters, and effectively interact with departments. At the same time, we understand that it is necessary, first and foremost, to improve the processes and further unify them. The measures specified in the Government's order will help us to perform these tasks faster and more efficiently," said Veronika Nikishina, the CEO of the Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF).In order to make it easier and more convenient for exporters to interact with government agencies in an electronic format, plans are in store to create a unified comprehensive list of services and support measures at the regional and federal levels in the field of foreign trade and improve the work of state information systems that provide access to such services.In addition, it is planned to integrate the "My Export" digital platform with the information systems of government bodies and organizations. This will allow users to be promptly notified of the possibility of obtaining services and support measures, as well as to provide information on the status of the provision of these services and their results.Plans are also in store to hammer out a regulatory and technological framework for an operational and convenient system for entrepreneurs to interact with government agencies, including in the consideration of appeals, and to create a single registry of participants in foreign trade. This will enable the authorities to streamline support for exporters and importers, based on specific business situations. In addition, government agencies will be able to monitor business activity, create personalized environments for entrepreneurs in their personal accounts, and send them relevant offers.The Ministry of Economic Development and the Russian Export Center, which is its operator, will coordinate the work on developing the digital platform.

