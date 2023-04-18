https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/russian-tu-95ms-strategic-bombers-conduct-air-patrols-during-pacific-fleet-check-1109614873.html

Russian Tu-95MS Bombers Conduct Air Patrols During Pacific Fleet Check

The crews of two Russian strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS have conducted planned patrol flights over the neutral waters of the Bering and Okhotsk Seas as part of a sudden inspection of the Pacific Fleet's combat readiness

"As part of a sudden inspection of the combat readiness of the Pacific Fleet, part of the Aerospace Forces and support units, two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Bering and Okhotsk Seas," the ministry said in a statement.The Tu-95 is a strategic bomber and missile platform developed by the Soviet Union. It has four turboprop engines and can carry nuclear or conventional weapons up to 15,000 km. The Tu-95 has been in service with the Russian Air Force since 1956 and underwent several upgrades over the years.

