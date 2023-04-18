https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/scientists-discover-coral-reef-in-unmapped-galapagos-islands-territory-1109609656.html

Scientists Discover Coral Reef in Unmapped Galapagos Islands Territory

Scientists Discover Coral Reef in Unmapped Galapagos Islands Territory

An ancient coral reef unaffected by human activity has been discovered in the Galapagos Islands, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution reports.

2023-04-18T04:04+0000

2023-04-18T04:04+0000

2023-04-18T04:01+0000

viral

ecuador

galapagos islands

coral reefs

nature

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/1c/1080001680_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_c5c5a92477dd39329c13a21726adc4eb.jpg

Scientists recently revealed the discovery of a deep sea coral reef within the territory of the Galapagos Marine Reserve that has managed to maintain a healthy stretch of colonies.The finding marks the first time such objects have been found since the founding of the protected area in 1998. Officials have indicated that the reef lies at a depth between 400 and 600 meters in an area that had not been previously mapped.The discovery was made by the research submarine HOV Alvin, which recently underwent an upgrade and received 4K cameras and sampling equipment.Scientists also pointed out that the cleanliness of the reefs could serve as a great aid to studying the effects of global warming. As the reef is uncontaminated and untouched by industrial or other human activities, the data collected during the study is anticipated to demonstrate one-of-a-kind finds.Michelle Taylor, a co-leader with the expedition, has stated that officials also noticed a variety of animals living in the reef, such as "pink octopus, batfish, squat lobsters, and an array of deep-sea fish, sharks, and rays."Ecuadorian Minister of Environment Jose Antonio Dávalos called the discovery encouraging and promised to create new marine reserves.The Galapagos Islands are best known for their abundance of native fauna and Charles Darwin's research, which gave him the first incentive to create an evolutionary theory of the origin of species.

galapagos islands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

galapagos islands, coral reefs, woods hole oceanographic institution, ecuador marine reserve, ecuadorian minister of environment jose antonio davalos, latest marine discoveries, reefs expeditions