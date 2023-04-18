https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/think-tank-israel-should-put-aside-internal-differences-prepare-for-war-with-iran-1109608211.html

Think Tank: Israel Should Put Aside Internal Differences, Prepare for War With Iran

Public divisions over judicial reforms have damaged Israel's image abroad at dangerous times, setting the stage for a military confrontation, reported Israeli conservative think-tank.

The national security think-tank warned that Iran’s ties with Russia and China have translated into agreements with Arab countries, primarily Saudi Arabia, while the United States is reducing its involvement in the Middle East and is focusing on Ukraine and China.JISS called on the Israeli government to prioritize security considerations and have the Israel Defense Force focus on the tasks at hand, after military reservists threatened to dodge serving.Hundreds of thousands protested across Israel for months against judicial reforms that they feared would undermine the Supreme Court’s ability to rule laws unconstitutional and give the government a greater say in the selection of judges. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put the reform on hold in late March, succumbing to growing pressure after one of the biggest protests in Israel’s history.

