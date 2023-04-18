https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/toddler-reunites-with-parents-after-entering-white-house-grounds-1109633757.html

Catch Me If You Can: Toddler Breaches White House Grounds

Catch Me If You Can: Toddler Breaches White House Grounds

The toddler may be the first person to successfully breach the White House’s fence after it was doubled to approximately 13 feet in height.

2023-04-18T17:29+0000

2023-04-18T17:29+0000

2023-04-18T17:41+0000

americas

us

white house

us secret service

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105607/76/1056077692_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_3c1f93ec9c7877400a73ac3867914f4e.jpg

Access to the White House was restricted during the incident.The toddler may be the first person to successfully breach the White House’s fence after it was doubled to approximately 13 feet in height.

americas

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

white house breach, toddler enters white house grounds, us secret service