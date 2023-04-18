https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/toddler-reunites-with-parents-after-entering-white-house-grounds-1109633757.html
Catch Me If You Can: Toddler Breaches White House Grounds
Catch Me If You Can: Toddler Breaches White House Grounds
The toddler may be the first person to successfully breach the White House’s fence after it was doubled to approximately 13 feet in height.
Access to the White House was restricted during the incident.
Catch Me If You Can: Toddler Breaches White House Grounds
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A toddler briefly entered the White House grounds before the authorities reunited him with his parents, US Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Gugliemli said on Tuesday.
"The Secret Service Uniformed Division today encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered the White House grounds. The White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers and the toddler and parents were quickly reunited," Gugliemli said in a statement.
Access to the White House was restricted during the incident.
The toddler may be the first person to successfully breach the White House’s fence after it was doubled to approximately 13 feet in height.