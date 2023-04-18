https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/two-people-injured-in-jerusalem-shooting-police-searching-for-perpetrator-1109615572.html

Two People Injured in Jerusalem Shooting, Police Searching for Perpetrator

Two People Injured in Jerusalem Shooting, Police Searching for Perpetrator

Two people were injured as a result of shooting near a border police base in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, according to media reports.

2023-04-18T07:52+0000

2023-04-18T07:52+0000

2023-04-18T07:52+0000

world

israel

jerusalem

shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107824/52/1078245230_0:72:1024:648_1920x0_80_0_0_21f90ff4695cef13a6b57487733d6012.jpg

The two injured persons, ultra-orthodox men who were on their way back from morning prayers, have been sent to medical centers, Israeli newspaper reported, citing a police spokesperson. The Israel police said a helicopter was engaged in searching the shooter, and the weapon used has already been found. On Thursday, the Israeli police stated that they had thwarted a stabbing attack planned to take place in Jerusalem during the Jewish Passover celebration. Over the past few days Israeli police have reinforced security measures in Jerusalem's Old Town, where thousands of Christian, Jewish and Muslim pilgrims have gathered to celebrate key holidays of their religions. This year's celebrations are taking place amid growing tension between Israelis and Palestinians, including the dispute over the status of Temple Mount.

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

jerusalem shooting, two people were injured, jerusalem shooting attack, jerusalem shooting suspect