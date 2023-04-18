https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/uk-to-ban-zombie-knives-machetes---reports-1109615423.html
UK To Ban Zombie Knives, Machetes - Reports
UK To Ban Zombie Knives, Machetes - Reports
The UK Home Office said that under the government plan, Machetes and 'zombie' knives "with no practical use" could be banned in England and Wales, according to media reports.
2023-04-18T12:25+0000
2023-04-18T12:25+0000
2023-04-18T12:25+0000
world
uk
machete
machete attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101607/83/1016078344_0:7:1600:907_1920x0_80_0_0_0f96a3c90f7ce871a7de7d8fc60f2a39.jpg
The UK Home Office said that under the government plan, machetes and zombie knives "with no practical use" could be banned in England and Wales, according to media reports.Furthermore, an increase in the maximum penalties for their possession and sale will be the subject of a public consultation.At present, possession of zombie knives and machetes is not illegal unless they have words or images that suggest they could be used for violence.In the UK, machetes and zombie knives are classified as offensive weapons under the Criminal Justice Act 1988.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20210913/us-capitol-police-arrest-man-with-knives-machete-near-democratic-national-committee-hq-1089037547.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101607/83/1016078344_0:0:1600:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_7f1826541da48898204aa2091e428225.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
zombie knives, machete weapon, big machete knife
zombie knives, machete weapon, big machete knife
UK To Ban Zombie Knives, Machetes - Reports
Knife crime in England and Wales has increased by 34 percent over the past decade, reaching whopping 45,000 offenses for the year ending March 2022.
The UK Home Office said that under the government plan, machetes and zombie knives "with no practical use" could be banned in England and Wales, according to media reports.
Furthermore, an increase in the maximum penalties for their possession and sale will be the subject of a public consultation.
"The thugs wielding these deadly knives aim to terrorize their victims and the public, and too often even carry out horrific or fatal attacks. They are emboldened by the cowardly idea that carrying these blades inflates their own status and respect," Home Secretary Suella Braverman said, as quoted by UK media.
13 September 2021, 15:08 GMT
At present, possession of zombie knives and machetes
is not illegal unless they have words or images that suggest they could be used for violence.
In the UK, machetes and zombie knives are classified as offensive weapons under the Criminal Justice Act 1988.