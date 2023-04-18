https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/uk-to-ban-zombie-knives-machetes---reports-1109615423.html

UK To Ban Zombie Knives, Machetes - Reports

The UK Home Office said that under the government plan, Machetes and 'zombie' knives "with no practical use" could be banned in England and Wales, according to media reports.

The UK Home Office said that under the government plan, machetes and zombie knives "with no practical use" could be banned in England and Wales, according to media reports.Furthermore, an increase in the maximum penalties for their possession and sale will be the subject of a public consultation.At present, possession of zombie knives and machetes is not illegal unless they have words or images that suggest they could be used for violence.In the UK, machetes and zombie knives are classified as offensive weapons under the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

