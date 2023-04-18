International
Video: Just Stop Oil Activists Disrupt World Snooker Championship in UK
Video: Just Stop Oil Activists Disrupt World Snooker Championship in UK
Just Stop Oil environmental activists disrupt World Snooker Championship being held in the UK's Sheffield by jumping atop a table and pouring orange powder paint.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Just Stop Oil environmental activists disrupted the World Snooker Championship being held in the UK's Sheffield by jumping atop a table and pouring orange powder paint.
Just Stop Oil on Twitter urged the UK government to stop all new fossil fuel projects.
Media reported that the incident forced a 24-hour suspension in the match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry.
Video since shared by the Just Stop Oil Twitter account captures the exact moment in which two environmental activists storm a pair of game tables, with one successfully managing to jump atop and throw powder.
Although two security guards quickly bundled the activist away, the damage had long been done.
There was also a female protester, who tried to glue herself to the other table during the match between Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi, but was stopped.
Play was suspended on both tables immediately. The table cloth on one table was damaged beyond repair, prompting officials to have it replaced overnight.
