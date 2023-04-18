https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/whats-the-rumpus-hundreds-of-norwegians-sue-state-over-f-35-noise-1109611641.html

What's the Rumpus? Hundreds of Norwegians Sue State Over F-35 Noise

What's the Rumpus? Hundreds of Norwegians Sue State Over F-35 Noise

Disaffected locals living next door to the air base have cited both health issues and financial losses among the reasons for their lawsuit.

2023-04-18T05:17+0000

2023-04-18T05:17+0000

2023-04-18T05:17+0000

military

norway

f-35

lockheed martin f-35c joint strike fighter

fighter jet

noise pollution

noise

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106128/70/1061287041_0:38:2048:1190_1920x0_80_0_0_617eef0b0e10ce409af6cae867840590.jpg

Norway has seen the start of a highly unusual trial, in which 220 landowners sue the state over exorbitant noise levels from air base Orlandet, where the entire fleet of the Nordic country's F-35 fighter jets is to be hosted.The base of the mass lawsuit is that the noise pollution has become significantly worse since the switch from older and less powerful F-16s to F-35s, which were praised as the new backbone of the Norwegian Armed Forces.The landowners cite both discomfort and financial losses as the reasons for action. They argued that their properties have been put at a disadvantage and that the value of their houses has decreased since arrival of the new fighter jets. Among other things, they refer to the Neighborhood Act which prohibits causing unreasonable or unnecessary inconvenience to neighboring property.According to lawyer Arild Paulsen from the law firm Simonsen Vogt Wiig, the average compensation claim is around NOK 800,000 ($76,500) per house.The Norwegian state flatly rejected the plaintiffs' deterioration claims, with the Norwegian Defense Estates Agency arguing that according to their market research, the properties around the base have actually risen in value.The displeased locals, however, have been complaining of a plethora of issues ranging from "vibration in the chest" when the fighter jets fly over to having to "cover their ears" while getting outside.The affected landowners cited the development of Gardermoen airport in Oslo, where residents were ultimately offered compensation, including for the inconvenience caused by noise.The plaintiffs furthermore pointed out that never before nearly all of the air force's activity has been gathered in a single place. During the decades when F-16 was the main fighter type, the flights were dispersed between several bases across the country, including Bodo in the north.Norway has purchased a total 52 new F-35 fighter jets, making them the biggest military acquisition in the country's history. They will not become fully operational until 2025, when the inhabitants of Orlandet will experience the problem full on.The F-35, touted as the main 21st-century fighter jet for NATO, has run into noise issues in other operator countries, as the heavier and more powerful airframes recorded noise levels that eclipsed both the military's own data and those of their predecessors, usually the F-16s. Over the years, the trillion-dollar project has run into numerous issues ranging from ballooning costs to delays and technical issues.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230324/denmark-accused-of-carelessness-with-taxpayers-money-as-f-35-hangars-double-in-price-1108741067.html

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

norway f-35, f-35 noise, f-35 noise issues, noise pollution, lawsuit against the state, health issues