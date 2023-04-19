https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/big-brother-is-watching-your-twitter-1109632589.html

Big Brother is Watching Your Twitter

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed a range of hot topics, including Twitter CEO Elon Musk alleging the social media giant spies on its users an exclusive interview with Fox News.

Big Brother is Watching Your Twitter On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed a range of hot topics, including Twitter CEO Elon Musk alleging the social media giant spies on its users an exclusive interview with Fox News.

George Szamuely, Writer and Sr. Fellow at the Global Policy Institute in LondonMark Frost, Economist and ProfessorPeter Coffin, Video Essayist and AuthorTyler Nixon, Army Infantry VeteranEsteban Carillo, Journalist at The CradleIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by George Szamuely to discuss European countries banning Ukrainian grain.In the second half of the hour, Economist Mark Frost joined to talk about the Federal Reserve announcing an imminent recession.In the last hour, The Final Countdown hosted a panel to discuss Elon Musk's bombshell interview with Tucker Carlson about Twitter spying on its users. They were joined by video essayist and author Peter Coffin and Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Esteban Carrillo, a journalist from The Cradle to discuss Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to Brazil.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

