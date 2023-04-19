https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/easy-ride-scottish-ultrarunner-disqualified-for-using-a-car-during-marathon-1109646691.html

Easy Ride: Scottish Ultrarunner Disqualified for Using a Car During Marathon

A prominent ultramarathon runner from Scotland, Joasia Zakrzewski, was disqualified from a race using a car during part of the route.

A prominent ultramarathon runner from Scotland, Dr Joasia Zakrzewski, was disqualified from a race for using a car during part of the route.According to reports, the 47-year-old GP from Dumfries had been caught after tracking data revealed that she reached a top speed of 35 miles per hour. Moreover, data showed that she took the main road rather than the race route.In turn, Zakrzewski's friend said that she became ill during the race.The Scottish Commonwealth Games athlete was disqualified and lost her podium spot after an investigation by the GBUltras Manchester to Liverpool 50-mile race organizers.According to organizers, Zakrzewski had gained an "unsporting, competitive advantage during a section of the event".Previously, Zakrzewski crushed the world record for the most miles run by a woman in 48 hours.

