Elon Musk Reveals US Gov't Had Full Access to Twitter DMs

Twitter CEO Elon Musk's revelation that the US government can access the private messages of Twitter users.

Elon Musk reveals U.S. gov't had full access to Twitter DMs On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Twitter CEO Elon Musk's revelation that the U.S. government can access the private messages of Twitter users.

Todd “Bubba” Horwitz - Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.comTed Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistCamila Escalante - Journalist & CorrespondentSabrina Salvati - Activist, Leftist & PodcasterIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by chief market strategist Todd “Bubba” Horwitz to discuss the Federal Reserve interest rate hike and the state of the US economy.In the second hour, political cartoonist Ted Rall joined the Fault Lines show to talk about the recent violence in Chicago and New York.Later in the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist Camila Escalante about Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's trip to Latin America.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by political commentator and activist Sabrina Salvati to discuss Elon Musk’s revelation about the US government's access to the private messages of Twitter users.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

