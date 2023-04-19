https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/eyewitness-tells-sputnik-about-khartoum-university-students-evacuation-amid-sudan-clashes-1109668087.html

Eyewitness Tells Sputnik About Khartoum University Students' Evacuation Amid Sudan Clashes

Eyewitness Tells Sputnik About Khartoum University Students' Evacuation Amid Sudan Clashes

Sudanese student Omer Alfarouq Abulqaseem has narrated to Sputnik details about the events that took place in the vicinity of the General Command of the Sudanese Army in the capital Khartoum while he was inside the university.

2023-04-19T17:19+0000

2023-04-19T17:19+0000

2023-04-19T17:19+0000

world

sudan

khartoum

witness

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109667928_0:226:3072:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_daad7daf2cef809307ad0cdaa6a4322f.jpg

Sudanese student Omer Alfarouq Abulqaseem has narrated to Sputnik details about the events that took place in the vicinity of the General Command of the Sudanese Army in the capital Khartoum while he was inside the university.Abulqaseem said that he was in a dangerous place because he was close to the General Command building, and at the beginning of the clash there were about 15 people with him who could hear the sound of gunfire."During my exit, I contacted a person on the phone so that he would monitor my movement and inform my colleagues of my location if I was subjected to harm, indicating that he had met with members of the army, and when he told them that he was a student, they told him to move quickly away from the place," he said.The Sudanese student also explained how he retrieved the body of one of his colleagues from a dangerous street witnessing clashes, and how those trapped tried to find a solution as to what to do with the corpse so that the body would not be exposed to rot, indicating that an agreement had been reached that their colleague be buried inside the university.Regarding the dangers they were exposed to, he said that a group of young people risked themselves and left the university, and after that an announcement was issued that the students of the University of Khartoum had been evacuated, indicating that this announcement made the rest realize that they could be subjected to random gunfire after that.Abulqaseem said that afterwards, he was able to leave and met army soldiers, telling them that he was a student and that there were other students who needed to leave the university, indicating that they cooperated with him greatly.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/un-to-evacuate-staff-from-sudan-as-eu-ambassador-assaulted-in-home-1109604972.html

sudan

khartoum

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

Omer Alfarouq Abulqaseem Sudanese student

sudan clashes, khartoum university students' evacuation, sudanese army