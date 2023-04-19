https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/german-defense-chief-eu-falling-behind-russia-in-africa-1109673262.html

German Defense Chief: EU Falling Behind Russia in Africa

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned on Wednesday that the European Union was losing ground to Russia in Africa's turbulent Sahel region and beyond.

He stressed the need for the EU to "remain represented and engaged in the region," especially due to Russia's presence there.Pistorius said the EU must maintain a military presence in the Sahel and continue standing by its allies, such as Niger. The German government wants to send up to 60 soldiers to the western African country as part of the EU Military Partnership Mission. The deployment is subject to parliamentary approval.

