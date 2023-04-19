https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/greece-to-launch-election-period-on-april-22-after-dissolution-of-parliament-1109673685.html

Greece to Launch Election Period on April 22 After Dissolution of Parliament

The Greek parliament will be officially dissolved on April 22 by a presidential decree marking the beginning of the 2023 election period in the country, said Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Greece is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections on May 21. In accordance with the law, the prime minister has first to demand the dissolution of parliament at a meeting with the country's president. After that, the relevant presidential decree will be issued and pinned to the parliament's entrance.The Greek prime minister added that the government had fulfilled its campaign promises and would bring before the citizens' judgment what it had done over the past four years and what it would do if the ruling party wins the upcoming elections.Mitsotakis also said that his goal is to improve the lives of all citizens and distribute the dividends of economic growth evenly. In addition, the Greek prime minister announced his plans to promote a rapprochement with Europe during the next four years.

