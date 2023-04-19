https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/how-ukraine-provides-super-profits-for-the-weapons-industry-1109637514.html
How Ukraine Provides Super-Profits For The Weapons Industry
How Ukraine Provides Super-Profits For The Weapons Industry
New Electric Vehicle Standards Don’t Solve Climate Change, Ukraine Provides Profits For Weapons Industry, TikTok Ban Passes In Montana
2023-04-19T11:32+0000
2023-04-19T11:32+0000
2023-04-19T11:40+0000
by any means necessary
radio
climate change
ukraine
tiktok
twitter
tennessee
florida
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/12/1109637341_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d3ade426197d85a6ae0dde7619273c56.png
How Ukraine Provides Super-Profits For The Weapons Industry
New Electric Vehicle Standards Don’t Solve Climate Change, Ukraine Provides Profits For Weapons Industry, TikTok Ban Passes In Montana
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Anthony Rogers Wright, Director of Environmental Justice with New York Lawyers for the Public Interest to discuss new standards released by the Biden administration that would result in more electric vehicles on the road in the next decade and why this still does not address the driving forces behind climate change, how the production of these vehicles entails a different type of exploitation of Black and indigenous people, and how the fossil fuel and auto industries are likely to respond to these regulations.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by geopolitical journalist John P. Ruehl to discuss how the conflict in Ukraine has changed the weapons industry and weapons exports, the growing US stake in the global weapons export industry and why US weapons aren’t well suited for places like Ukraine, how the conflict in Ukraine has been a boon for weapons manufacturers as they replace the stocks of weapons sent to Ukraine, and the danger posed by weapons sent to Ukraine being trafficked elsewhere.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the passage of a bill that bans TikTok in Montana and how this connects to the broader tech war against China, efforts by US intelligence agencies to gain access to private messaging servers such as Discord in response to the Pentagon leaks, an investigation finding that US immigration employees and contractors abused their access to databases containing sensitive information collected through dragnet surveillance programs, and NPR and PBS quitting Twitter over their labeling as “government funded.”Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Cook, founder of Serve Your City to discuss the expulsion and return of Black legislators in Tennessee after they protested gun violence on the legislature floor, efforts to ban the teaching of certain aspects of history under the guise of banning Critical Race Theory in Florida, and how the recently unveiled DC budget exposes the priorities of the government of Mayor Muriel Bowser.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
tennessee
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sean Blackmon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
Sean Blackmon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/12/1109637341_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8ad6c62f0f891f10a0cd20229ad4f264.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sean Blackmon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
by any means necessary, electric vehicle, ukraine, tiktok ban, exploitation of black and indigenous people, weapons industry, us weapons, conflict in ukraine, war against china, pentagon leaks, critical race theory
by any means necessary, electric vehicle, ukraine, tiktok ban, exploitation of black and indigenous people, weapons industry, us weapons, conflict in ukraine, war against china, pentagon leaks, critical race theory
How Ukraine Provides Super-Profits For The Weapons Industry
11:32 GMT 19.04.2023 (Updated: 11:40 GMT 19.04.2023)
New Electric Vehicle Standards Don’t Solve Climate Change, Ukraine Provides Profits For Weapons Industry, TikTok Ban Passes In Montana
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Anthony Rogers Wright, Director of Environmental Justice with New York Lawyers for the Public Interest to discuss new standards released by the Biden administration that would result in more electric vehicles on the road in the next decade and why this still does not address the driving forces behind climate change, how the production of these vehicles entails a different type of exploitation of Black and indigenous people, and how the fossil fuel and auto industries are likely to respond to these regulations.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by geopolitical journalist John P. Ruehl to discuss how the conflict in Ukraine has changed the weapons industry and weapons exports, the growing US stake in the global weapons export industry and why US weapons aren’t well suited for places like Ukraine, how the conflict in Ukraine has been a boon for weapons manufacturers as they replace the stocks of weapons sent to Ukraine, and the danger posed by weapons sent to Ukraine being trafficked elsewhere.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the passage of a bill that bans TikTok in Montana and how this connects to the broader tech war against China, efforts by US intelligence agencies to gain access to private messaging servers such as Discord in response to the Pentagon leaks, an investigation finding that US immigration employees and contractors abused their access to databases containing sensitive information collected through dragnet surveillance programs, and NPR and PBS quitting Twitter over their labeling as “government funded.”
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Cook, founder of Serve Your City to discuss the expulsion and return of Black legislators in Tennessee after they protested gun violence on the legislature floor, efforts to ban the teaching of certain aspects of history under the guise of banning Critical Race Theory in Florida, and how the recently unveiled DC budget exposes the priorities of the government of Mayor Muriel Bowser.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.