Ignore the Economy, Crime, Cost of Living, and Trust the Government
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Southwest airlines grounding all its flights, and Fox settling with Dominion Voting.
2023-04-19T11:37+0000
FilmLadd - Filmmaker | Ali Alexander May face Legal Trouble, Conservative Grifters, and Marjorie Taylor GreeneDavid Tawil - Founder of ProChain Capital | Bed Bath and Beyond is About to Fail, Eighty Percent of Twitter Employees Left the Company, and Artificial Intelligence in Finance In the first hour, Lee spoke with FilmLadd about conservative consultant Ali Alexander, the right wing elites, and the 2024 election. FilmLadd discussed the revelations of Ali Alexander and his sexual conversations with a 15-year-old boy. FilmLadd talked about the 2024 election and the right wing consultant class.In the second hour, Lee spoke with David Tawil about the crypto market in 2023, the cost of debt, and small business in America. David detailed the possible end of Bed, Bath, and Beyond. David spoke about the prosperous year for crypto and the amount of people moving into the crypto sphere.
11:32 GMT 19.04.2023 (Updated: 11:37 GMT 19.04.2023)
FilmLadd - Filmmaker | Ali Alexander May face Legal Trouble, Conservative Grifters, and Marjorie Taylor Greene
David Tawil - Founder of ProChain Capital | Bed Bath and Beyond is About to Fail, Eighty Percent of Twitter Employees Left the Company, and Artificial Intelligence in Finance
In the first hour, Lee spoke with FilmLadd about conservative consultant Ali Alexander, the right wing elites, and the 2024 election. FilmLadd discussed the revelations of Ali Alexander and his sexual conversations with a 15-year-old boy. FilmLadd talked about the 2024 election and the right wing consultant class.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with David Tawil about the crypto market in 2023, the cost of debt, and small business in America. David detailed the possible end of Bed, Bath, and Beyond. David spoke about the prosperous year for crypto and the amount of people moving into the crypto sphere.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.