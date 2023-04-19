https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/ignore-the-economy-crime-cost-of-living-and-trust-the-government-1109640353.html

Ignore the Economy, Crime, Cost of Living, and Trust the Government

Ignore the Economy, Crime, Cost of Living, and Trust the Government

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Southwest airlines grounding all its flights, and Fox settling with Dominion Voting.

2023-04-19T11:32+0000

2023-04-19T11:32+0000

2023-04-19T11:37+0000

the backstory

radio

crypto

nyc

nyse

israel

twitter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/12/1109640196_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dae53b8da03fcf68b54e40678525b6f3.png

Ignore the Economy, Crime, Cost of Living, and Trust the Government On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Southwest airlines grounding all its flights, and Fox settling with Dominion Voting.

FilmLadd - Filmmaker | Ali Alexander May face Legal Trouble, Conservative Grifters, and Marjorie Taylor GreeneDavid Tawil - Founder of ProChain Capital | Bed Bath and Beyond is About to Fail, Eighty Percent of Twitter Employees Left the Company, and Artificial Intelligence in Finance In the first hour, Lee spoke with FilmLadd about conservative consultant Ali Alexander, the right wing elites, and the 2024 election. FilmLadd discussed the revelations of Ali Alexander and his sexual conversations with a 15-year-old boy. FilmLadd talked about the 2024 election and the right wing consultant class.In the second hour, Lee spoke with David Tawil about the crypto market in 2023, the cost of debt, and small business in America. David detailed the possible end of Bed, Bath, and Beyond. David spoke about the prosperous year for crypto and the amount of people moving into the crypto sphere. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

nyc

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

the backstory, southwest airlines, fox dominion voting, ali alexander, small business, cost of debt