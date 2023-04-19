https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/labels-for-thee-not-for-me-1109641306.html
Labels for Thee, Not for Me
After receiving state-affiliated media tags, multiple outlets including NPR, CBC and PBS have halted their Twitter activity.
2023-04-19T00:32+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/12/1109640004_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_111123e4ff5747225a1a8633f723bd28.jpg
After ending the de-amplification but keeping the labels, Twitter has been giving the same label to media outlets funded in part by Western governments. After complaints from the Canadian Broadcast Corporation that they only receive “less than 70%” of their funding from government sources, CEO Elon Musk gave them a custom label stating that the outlet is a “69% Government-funded Media.”Multiple Western outlets that received similar labels, including CBC, NPR and PBS have since halted their Twitter activity.
Prior to Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, several state-affiliated media organizations from countries such as China, Russia and Iran received state-affiliated media tags as their accounts were de-amplified, a move met with indifference or praise by most Western media outlets.
After ending the de-amplification but keeping the labels, Twitter has been giving the same label to media outlets funded in part by Western governments.
After complaints from the Canadian Broadcast Corporation that they only receive “less than 70%” of their funding from government sources, CEO Elon Musk gave them a custom label stating that the outlet is a “69% Government-funded Media.”
Multiple Western outlets that received similar labels, including CBC, NPR and PBS have since halted their Twitter activity.