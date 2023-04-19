https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/labels-for-thee-not-for-me-1109641306.html

Labels for Thee, Not for Me

After receiving state-affiliated media tags, multiple outlets including NPR, CBC and PBS have halted their Twitter activity.

After ending the de-amplification but keeping the labels, Twitter has been giving the same label to media outlets funded in part by Western governments. After complaints from the Canadian Broadcast Corporation that they only receive “less than 70%” of their funding from government sources, CEO Elon Musk gave them a custom label stating that the outlet is a “69% Government-funded Media.”Multiple Western outlets that received similar labels, including CBC, NPR and PBS have since halted their Twitter activity.

