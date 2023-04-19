https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/mccarthy-republicans-introducing-plan-to-raise-us-debt-limit-into-2024-cut-spending-1109674104.html

McCarthy: Republicans Introducing Plan to Raise US Debt Limit Into 2024, Cut Spending

US House Republicans are introducing legislation to raise the US debt limit into 2024 and reduce government spending in an effort to address deficit, said US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The plan involves finding areas of government spending to cut, recovering unspent COVID-19 relief funds and prohibiting US President Joe Biden’s student debt relief proposal.The plan will also address inflation and US dependency on China, McCarthy said.The Republican plan comes amid stalled talks between McCarthy and Biden on raising the debt ceiling.Democrats no longer have an excuse not to negotiate a responsible debt ceiling increase now that Republicans have provided a plan, McCarthy said.Earlier on Wednesday, US media reported that the Republican plan will raise the debt limit by $1.5 trillion or through March 31, 2024 – whichever comes first.A "no-strings-attached" debt limit increase would not get past House Republicans, McCarthy said on Monday.

