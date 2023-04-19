https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/nasa-denies-report-about-satellite-falling-over-kiev-says-agency-satellite-still-in-orbit-1109674658.html

NASA Denies Report About Satellite Falling Over Kiev, Says Device Remains in Orbit

Following the reports that NASA’s satellite fell in Ukraine, NASA spokesperon Rob Margetta told Sputnik the agency’s RHESSI satellite remains in orbit, and no other objects reentered the atmosphere.

"We are tracking a NASA satellite called RHESSI that is expected to reenter Earth’s orbit tonight. However, that satellite remains in orbit at this time," Margetta said. Earlier on Wednesday, the head of the Kiev city military administration, Serhiy Popko, said that the flash in the sky over Kiev was the result of a NASA space satellite falling to Earth. A bright flash of unknown origin was seen in the sky late Wednesday over Kiev and the region, as local media reported explosions in the sky and published a video of the fall of a luminous object. A few minutes after reports of "UFOs," an air raid alert was declared in the region. The head of the office of President Vladimir Zelensky, Andriy Yermak, said that the mysterious flash in the sky over Kiev was the result of the work of Ukrainian air defense, but soon deleted the message.

