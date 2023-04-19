International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/nasa-denies-report-about-satellite-falling-over-kiev-says-agency-satellite-still-in-orbit-1109674658.html
NASA Denies Report About Satellite Falling Over Kiev, Says Device Remains in Orbit
NASA Denies Report About Satellite Falling Over Kiev, Says Device Remains in Orbit
Following the reports that NASA’s satellite fell in Ukraine, NASA spokesperon Rob Margetta told Sputnik the agency’s RHESSI satellite remains in orbit, and no other objects reentered the atmosphere.
2023-04-19T23:53+0000
2023-04-19T23:51+0000
science & tech
nasa
satellite
denial
space
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109674501_0:217:2000:1342_1920x0_80_0_0_5c26ff6190803630339bed1c120b3881.jpg
"We are tracking a NASA satellite called RHESSI that is expected to reenter Earth’s orbit tonight. However, that satellite remains in orbit at this time," Margetta said. Earlier on Wednesday, the head of the Kiev city military administration, Serhiy Popko, said that the flash in the sky over Kiev was the result of a NASA space satellite falling to Earth. A bright flash of unknown origin was seen in the sky late Wednesday over Kiev and the region, as local media reported explosions in the sky and published a video of the fall of a luminous object. A few minutes after reports of "UFOs," an air raid alert was declared in the region. The head of the office of President Vladimir Zelensky, Andriy Yermak, said that the mysterious flash in the sky over Kiev was the result of the work of Ukrainian air defense, but soon deleted the message.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/dead-300-kilogram-nasa-satellite-set-to-plummet-toward-earth-1109643482.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109674501_0:30:2000:1530_1920x0_80_0_0_b4475bd2964f7e2b54e27514650b4f14.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nasa; rhessi; orbit; nasa satellite;
nasa; rhessi; orbit; nasa satellite;

NASA Denies Report About Satellite Falling Over Kiev, Says Device Remains in Orbit

23:53 GMT 19.04.2023
© AP Photo / NASAThis illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager) solar observation satellite. The defunct science satellite will plummet through the atmosphere Wednesday night, April 19, 2023, according to NASA and the Defense Department. Experts tracking the spacecraft say chances are low it will pose any danger.
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager) solar observation satellite. The defunct science satellite will plummet through the atmosphere Wednesday night, April 19, 2023, according to NASA and the Defense Department. Experts tracking the spacecraft say chances are low it will pose any danger. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2023
© AP Photo / NASA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
COLORADO SPRINGS (Sputnik) - Following the reports that NASA’s satellite fell in Ukraine, Rob Margetta, NASA’s public affairs officer, told Sputnik that the agency’s RHESSI satellite remains in orbit, and that no other objects reentered the atmosphere.
"We are tracking a NASA satellite called RHESSI that is expected to reenter Earth’s orbit tonight. However, that satellite remains in orbit at this time," Margetta said.
"NASA and the Department of Defense continue to track RHESSI. No other NASA satellite reentered the atmosphere earlier today."
Earlier on Wednesday, the head of the Kiev city military administration, Serhiy Popko, said that the flash in the sky over Kiev was the result of a NASA space satellite falling to Earth.
An artists depiction of the RHESSI spacecraft observing the sun. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2023
Science & Tech
Dead 300-Kilogram NASA Satellite Set to Plummet Toward Earth
03:48 GMT
A bright flash of unknown origin was seen in the sky late Wednesday over Kiev and the region, as local media reported explosions in the sky and published a video of the fall of a luminous object. A few minutes after reports of "UFOs," an air raid alert was declared in the region.
The head of the office of President Vladimir Zelensky, Andriy Yermak, said that the mysterious flash in the sky over Kiev was the result of the work of Ukrainian air defense, but soon deleted the message.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала