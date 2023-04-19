https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/natos-stoltenberg-china-to-have-1500-nuclear-warheads-by-2035-1109642381.html
NATO's Stoltenberg: China to Have 1,500 Nuclear Warheads by 2035
NATO's Stoltenberg: China to Have 1,500 Nuclear Warheads by 2035
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that China will have some 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, and the alliance needs adapt its approach "to a more dangerous and competitive world."
2023-04-19T01:53+0000
2023-04-19T01:53+0000
2023-04-19T01:53+0000
world
china
nato
jens stoltenberg
nuclear weapons
arms control
wang wenbin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092152722_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b8bf3abc14a3fe30ac66eb6dce6d464a.jpg
On Tuesday, the Group of Seven (G7) called on China to engage in strategic risk reduction discussions with the US amid an alleged expansion of the country's nuclear arsenal and confirmed the importance of controlling items and technologies "that could be used for military purposes, mainly through multilateral export control regimes."On the same day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the G7 countries arbitrarily criticize the nuclear policies of other countries, while constantly undermining the international nuclear disarmament system.The 18th Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament, and Weapons of Mass Destruction Non-Proliferation is taking place from April 17-20 in Washington.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220410/china-reportedly-boosting-its-nuclear-arsenal-amid-fears-of-growing-us-pressure-1094654184.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092152722_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a776e21998e7ebad42048f2986a6730f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nato, nato secretary general jens stoltenberg, annual nato conference on arms control disarmament and weapons of mass destruction non-proliferation, china nuclear arsenal, nato nuclear warheads, nato threats
nato, nato secretary general jens stoltenberg, annual nato conference on arms control disarmament and weapons of mass destruction non-proliferation, china nuclear arsenal, nato nuclear warheads, nato threats
NATO's Stoltenberg: China to Have 1,500 Nuclear Warheads by 2035
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that China will have some 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, and the alliance needs to rethink and adapt its approach "to a more dangerous and competitive world."
"Russia is the most direct threat to our security. But the broader global security landscape is also troubling. China is rapidly growing its nuclear arsenal without any transparency about its capabilities. Iran and North Korea are blatantly developing their own nuclear programmes and delivery systems ... In the longer term, we need to re-think and adapt our approach to a more dangerous and competitive world. And this means engaging with China. Which is estimated to have 1,500 warheads by 2035," Stoltenberg told the opening of the 18th Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament, and Weapons of Mass Destruction Non-Proliferation.
On Tuesday, the Group of Seven (G7) called on China to engage in strategic risk reduction discussions with the US amid an alleged expansion of the country's nuclear arsenal and confirmed the importance of controlling items and technologies "that could be used for military purposes, mainly through multilateral export control regimes."
On the same day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the G7 countries arbitrarily criticize the nuclear policies of other countries, while constantly undermining the international nuclear disarmament system
.
The 18th Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament, and Weapons of Mass Destruction Non-Proliferation is taking place from April 17-20 in Washington.