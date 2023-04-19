https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/natos-stoltenberg-china-to-have-1500-nuclear-warheads-by-2035-1109642381.html

NATO's Stoltenberg: China to Have 1,500 Nuclear Warheads by 2035

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that China will have some 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, and the alliance needs adapt its approach "to a more dangerous and competitive world."

On Tuesday, the Group of Seven (G7) called on China to engage in strategic risk reduction discussions with the US amid an alleged expansion of the country's nuclear arsenal and confirmed the importance of controlling items and technologies "that could be used for military purposes, mainly through multilateral export control regimes."On the same day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the G7 countries arbitrarily criticize the nuclear policies of other countries, while constantly undermining the international nuclear disarmament system.The 18th Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament, and Weapons of Mass Destruction Non-Proliferation is taking place from April 17-20 in Washington.

