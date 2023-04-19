https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/russian-envoy-kishinev-provided-no-reasons-for-russian-embassy-staffers-expulsion-1109664137.html

Russian Envoy: Kishinev Provided No Reasons for Russian Embassy Staffer's Expulsion

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry did not provide a clear explanation why an employee of the Russian Embassy was being declared persona non grata, Russian Ambassador in Kishinev Oleg Vasnetsov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Monday, Moldovan authorities called head of the Russian republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, an "undesirable person" and refused to grant him entry into the country to take part in the international Congress of people's diplomacy "Friendship of Peoples" held in Gagauzia, an autonomous territorial entity in the south of Moldova. Earlier in the day, Kishinev declared an employee of the Russian Embassy persona non grata, alleging "inappropriate behavior" after Minnikhanov was denied entry to Moldova.Earlier in the week, the spokesman of the Moldovan government, Daniel Voda, said that the country was considering declaring one of the employees of the Russian Embassy persona non grata and would summon the Russian ambassador to inform him about the decision.

