Russian Envoy: Kishinev Provided No Reasons for Russian Embassy Staffer's Expulsion
Russian Envoy: Kishinev Provided No Reasons for Russian Embassy Staffer's Expulsion
The Moldovan Foreign Ministry did not provide a clear explanation why an employee of the Russian Embassy was being declared persona non grata, Russian Ambassador in Kishinev Oleg Vasnetsov told Sputnik on Wednesday.
On Monday, Moldovan authorities called head of the Russian republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, an "undesirable person" and refused to grant him entry into the country to take part in the international Congress of people's diplomacy "Friendship of Peoples" held in Gagauzia, an autonomous territorial entity in the south of Moldova. Earlier in the day, Kishinev declared an employee of the Russian Embassy persona non grata, alleging "inappropriate behavior" after Minnikhanov was denied entry to Moldova.Earlier in the week, the spokesman of the Moldovan government, Daniel Voda, said that the country was considering declaring one of the employees of the Russian Embassy persona non grata and would summon the Russian ambassador to inform him about the decision.
Russian Envoy: Kishinev Provided No Reasons for Russian Embassy Staffer's Expulsion

15:35 GMT 19.04.2023
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The Moldovan Foreign Ministry did not provide a clear explanation why an employee of the Russian Embassy was being declared persona non grata, Russian Ambassador in Kishinev Oleg Vasnetsov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Today we heard various comments addressed to [head of the Russian republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov's] delegation, to the embassy staff — not very pleasant, I would say unpleasant. We also asked to clarify what the inappropriate behavior of employees was, what the Foreign Ministry means by this, we have not received a clear answer, we are waiting for an answer," Vasnetsov said.

On Monday, Moldovan authorities called head of the Russian republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, an "undesirable person" and refused to grant him entry into the country to take part in the international Congress of people's diplomacy "Friendship of Peoples" held in Gagauzia, an autonomous territorial entity in the south of Moldova.
Earlier in the day, Kishinev declared an employee of the Russian Embassy persona non grata, alleging "inappropriate behavior" after Minnikhanov was denied entry to Moldova.
"A decision has been made to expel an employee of the Russian Embassy after the incident at the Kishinev airport. And two more embassy employees are being deprived of accreditation," Moldovan Foreign Ministry spokesman Filip Cojocaru said.
Earlier in the week, the spokesman of the Moldovan government, Daniel Voda, said that the country was considering declaring one of the employees of the Russian Embassy persona non grata and would summon the Russian ambassador to inform him about the decision.
