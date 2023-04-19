https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/us-air-force-temporarily-halts-intel-mission-for-unit-suspected-pentagon-leaker-served-1109642116.html

US Air Force Temporarily Halts Intel Mission for Unit Suspected Pentagon Leaker Served

The US Air Force temporarily reassigned the intelligence mission of the unit the accused Pentagon leaker belonged to amid an inspector general probe, Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek told Sputnik.

"The 102nd Intelligence Wing is not currently performing its assigned intelligence mission. The mission has been temporarily reassigned to other organizations within the Air Force," Stefanek said on Tuesday. Stefanek added that Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall directed the Air Force Inspector General to investigate overall compliance with policy, procedures, and standards, including the unit environment and compliance at the 102nd Intelligence Wing related to the release of national security information. According to a memo obtained by Sputnik, senior leaders in the Air Force department are directing a security-focused stand down be conducted in the next 30 days at each unit across the military branch in order to reassess its security posture and procedures, and validate the need to know basis for each individual's access. The memo states that the leak has the potential to impact the conflict in Ukraine, including US relations with its allies and partners. On Thursday, the FBI arrested Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking the classified documents. US media reported Teixeira started publishing classified documents on Discord around February 2022, at the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The package of top secret US Department of Defense documents leaked online has been disclosing some of Washington's highly classified military analysis and showing that the US was conducting espionage not only on its adversaries but also allies. The leak sparked deep concern among US officials, who fear the situation might endanger the United States' sources and undermine important international ties. On Friday, a federal court in Boston charged Teixeira with the unauthorized retention, removal and transmission of classified information, and ordered him to remain in custody until the next hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

