US Judge Grants Motion by Teixeira's Lawyer to Postpone His Detention Hearing For 2 Weeks

A US judge has granted a request by the lawyer of suspected Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira to postpone his detention hearing for two weeks to allow more time to prepare, a court document showed on Wednesday.
americas
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A US judge has granted a request by the lawyer of suspected Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira to postpone his detention hearing for two weeks to allow more time to prepare, a court document showed on Wednesday.
“Now comes the defendant Jack Douglas Teixeira with the assent of the government and moves this Honorable Court to continue the detention hearing scheduled for April 19, 2023 for approximately two weeks to a date convenient to the Court and parties. In support thereof, the defense requires more time to address the issues presented by the government’s request for detention,” the document said.
Last week, the FBI arrested Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking classified US defense documents online. A federal court in Boston charged Teixeira with the unauthorized retention, removal and transmission of classified information, and ordered him to remain in custody until the next hearing.
The Justice Department is leading an investigation into the leak, while the Pentagon is focused on reviewing classified material access protocols, Singh said.
A package of top secret
US Department of Defense documents has been leaked online in the recent weeks, disclosing some of Washington's highly classified military analysis and showing that the US was spying not only on its opponents but also on its allies. The leakage sparked deep concern among US officials, who fear that the situation might endanger the US's sources and undermine important international ties.