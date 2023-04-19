https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/us-ufo-probe-chief-says-no-credible-signs-of-aliens-1109669023.html

US UFO Probe Chief Says No 'Credible' Signs of Aliens

Cases of unidentified aerial phenomena show no signs of extraterrestrial involvement, though there are indications the incidents could be linked to foreign actors, US All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) Director Sean Kirkpatrick said.

The US Defense Department announced AARO’s establishment in July 2022, tasking it with investigating UAP reports. The majority of the hundreds of cases presented to AARO show no anomalous characteristics, Kirkpatrick said. However, there remain cases for which there is no conclusive explanation, Kirkpatrick said. The majority of UAP are described as a round orb or sphere, according to AARO data shared by Kirkpatrick. UAP tend to have no detectable thermal exhaust propelling them and typically occur at an altitude of between 10,000 and 30,000 feet. UAP hotspots around the world include the eastern and western coasts of the United States, the Middle East and East Asia, according to AARO data. The US’ probe into UAP involved collaboration and information exchange with countries around the world, Mobilization Assistant to the Space Force Chief of Space Operations, Maj. Gen. John Olson, said last week. AARO seeks to turn UAP into "SEP," somebody else’s problem, by clarifying the incidents and handing off cases to other agencies, Kirkpatrick said. In a Fox News interview broadcast on Tuesday, billionaire entrepreneur and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said if anyone would know about aliens it would probably be him, and he has not seen "any evidence" of aliens.

