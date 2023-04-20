https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/countries-joining-nato-face-security-risks-including-nuclear---russian-envoy-to-canada-1109713089.html

Countries Joining NATO Face Security Risks Including Nuclear - Russian Envoy to Canada

Nations joining the NATO bloc will face increased security risks, including nuclear, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"For as soon as anyone joins the bloc that declared itself nuclear and adversarial to Russia, such a decision entails, besides perceived benefits, all the risks associated with the membership," Stepanov stated.Stepanov stressed this is not a threatening or belligerent position on the part of Russia, it's just business. Finland became the 31st NATO member on April 4, after its bid was finally ratified by all members of the alliance. Stepanov noted that Canada was the first not only to ratify the Washington Treaty, but also to extend its support for Finland’s application. Stepanov went on to say the bloc was formed for Washington "to dominate large swaths of European land to service American interests." Stepanov also pointed out that while the CBC article published on April 7 alleged that the Russian Embassy in Ottawa was nuclear sabre-rattling amid Finland’s NATO accession, the mission’s message was a factual statement based on further assumptions. "During the Cold War, the alliance used to be an institution countering the USSR and the Warsaw Pact. But long after the dissolution of the Pact and the Soviet Union, the NATO is still alive and kicking," the envoy said. "And has always been very transparent about its main adversary – USSR then, Russia now." Stepanov underscored that NATO’s key strategic documents and latest summits declared it will continue being a "nuclear alliance" so long as the organization and nuclear weapons exist. The Russian envoy also pointed out that the United States has stationed nuclear bombs in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey, while consecutive American administrations during strategic stability talks with Russia have refused to even discuss the possibility of withdrawing US tactical nukes back to its national territory. Stepanov continued to say that Washington has been surveying the Eastern European theatre for decades, and thus "bluntly" violated the letter and spirit of the Non-Proliferation Treaty by training crews from non-nuclear European nations to employ nuclear weapons against Russia while also enlarging the officially declared nuclear alliance directly to the Russian borders.

