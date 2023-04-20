International
Nord Stream Sabotage
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which delivered energy to Germany from Russia, were hit by explosions in September 2022. In February, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the US with the support of Norway.
Danish Energy Agency Recommends Lifting Sea Restrictions at Nord Stream Explosions Sites
The Danish Energy Agency said on Thursday it had recommended that the country's authorities cancel "no-go zones" at the sites of the Nord Stream explosions, since there was no risk to ships passing by anymore.
"Today, the Danish Energy Agency recommended that the Danish Maritime Authority lift the existing restricted areas around the leakage sites on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea, as the agency assesses that these areas pose no threat for ships anymore," the authority tweeted. The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take. Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023, alleging that the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident. In early March, German magazine Der Spiegel disclosed details regarding the yacht allegedly linked to the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines. A Bavaria Cruiser 50 sailing yacht named Andromeda was rented by unknown people, with the e-mail used to rent it hinting at connections to Ukraine, the report said.
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Danish Energy Agency said on Thursday it had recommended that the country's authorities cancel "no-go zones" at the sites of the Nord Stream explosions, since there was no risk to ships passing by anymore.
"Today, the Danish Energy Agency recommended that the Danish Maritime Authority lift the existing restricted areas around the leakage sites on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea, as the agency assesses that these areas pose no threat for ships anymore," the authority tweeted.
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.
Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023, alleging that the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.
In early March, German magazine Der Spiegel disclosed details regarding the yacht allegedly linked to the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines. A Bavaria Cruiser 50 sailing yacht named Andromeda was rented by unknown people, with the e-mail used to rent it hinting at connections to Ukraine, the report said.
