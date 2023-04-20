https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/dominion-settles-new-russiagate-charges-scotus-on-mifepristone-1109670888.html

Dominion Settles, New Russiagate Charges, SCOTUS on Mifepristone

Dominion Settles, New Russiagate Charges, SCOTUS on Mifepristone

Crumbling US infrastructure continues to endanger Americans as a Manhattan parking deck collapse has deadly consequences.

2023-04-20T04:04+0000

2023-04-20T04:04+0000

2023-04-20T09:49+0000

political misfits

radio

russiagate

nato

child labor

dominion

robert f. kennedy jr

feinstein

mifepristone

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109670731_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d5a069df0c435ee8a502ac0a34408fc5.png

Dominion Settles, New Russiagate Charges, SCOTUS on Mifepristone Crumbling U.S. infrastructure continues to endanger Americans as a Manhattan parking deck collapse has deadly consequences.

Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of CovertAction Magazine, joins Misfit hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss new Russiagate charges levied against members of the African People’s Socialist Party, how a Russian cultural exchange program has also been targeted, secret Chinese spying stations, the UK Secretary of Defense's comments on the Pentagon Discord leaks, and whether the US defense secretary’s predictions for Sweden’s NATO membership will hold true.Writer and immigration attorney specializing in political asylum and appeals Jason Dzubow discusses how migrant children can come to be trapped in indentured servitude in the US, what the US needs to do on immigration, and how the US labor market is affected by child labor of both US citizens and minor migrants.Cohost of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall discusses the settlement reached between Dominion and Fox News, another defamation case on the horizon for Fox, the United Nations' rebuke of Washington for their interception of private communications of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the announcement of RFK Jr.'s candidacy for Democratic nominee for President, Senate Republicans refusing the replacement of Feinstein on the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Supreme Court's expected actions on mifepristone, a Haitian immigrant activist winning his case against ICE, ongoing feuds between corporate and independent journalists, the indictment of African People's Socialist Party members in Florida, the collapse of a parking garage in lower Manhattan, and a new revelation in the Menendez brothers murder case.The Misfits also discuss this week’s Congressional hearing on UFOs, lengthy pedestrian travels, further Meta layoffs, Supreme Court decisions on DNA evidence.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

political misfits, russiagate drama, the fate of migrant children, what the us needs to do on immigration, rfk jr