https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/emergency-descent-of-air-munition-from-su-34-plane-damages-houses-in-belgorod---moscow-1109714503.html

Emergency Descent of Air Munition From Su-34 Plane Damages Houses in Belgorod - Moscow

Emergency Descent of Air Munition From Su-34 Plane Damages Houses in Belgorod - Moscow

The damage to the houses Belgorod was caused by an emergency descent of aviation munition from a Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

2023-04-20T22:52+0000

2023-04-20T22:52+0000

2023-04-20T22:49+0000

russia

belgorod

russian defense ministry

su-34

aviation

munition

emergency descent

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109714347_0:0:1662:935_1920x0_80_0_0_d2069291f4f00ccc362acaa95b051666.png

Earlier Thursday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, detailed a blast occurred in Belgorod that damaged an apartment building and several parked cars and knocked down power lines. A Sputnik correspondent reported that a cordon had been set up at the scene in the southern part of Belgorod. Residents were not allowed to enter the intersection. Emergency teams were working at the site. The ministry added that an "investigation is underway." Gladkov said on Telegram that two women were injured in the incident: one woman was taken to a nearby hospital with craniocerebral trauma, and the other one with bruises and abrasions refused hospitalization and was treated at the site. The governor said that four apartments in the building and four cars were damaged in the incident. An information headquarters was established to collect data on the damage in the city. Rescue services and an investigation team are working at the site, he added.

belgorod

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

belgorod; russia; su-34 aircraft; russian defense ministry; russian aerospace forces; aviation munition; emergency descent