Emergency Descent of Air Munition From Su-34 Plane Damages Houses in Belgorod - Moscow
Emergency Descent of Air Munition From Su-34 Plane Damages Houses in Belgorod - Moscow
The damage to the houses Belgorod was caused by an emergency descent of aviation munition from a Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.
Earlier Thursday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, detailed a blast occurred in Belgorod that damaged an apartment building and several parked cars and knocked down power lines. A Sputnik correspondent reported that a cordon had been set up at the scene in the southern part of Belgorod. Residents were not allowed to enter the intersection. Emergency teams were working at the site. The ministry added that an "investigation is underway." Gladkov said on Telegram that two women were injured in the incident: one woman was taken to a nearby hospital with craniocerebral trauma, and the other one with bruises and abrasions refused hospitalization and was treated at the site. The governor said that four apartments in the building and four cars were damaged in the incident. An information headquarters was established to collect data on the damage in the city. Rescue services and an investigation team are working at the site, he added.
Emergency Descent of Air Munition From Su-34 Plane Damages Houses in Belgorod - Moscow

22:52 GMT 20.04.2023
Image captures the aftermath of an incident in which an emergency descent of aviation munition from a Su-34 caused damages to homes in Russia's Belgorod region. No casualties were reported but two women were said to have sustained injuries.
Image captures the aftermath of an incident in which an emergency descent of aviation munition from a Su-34 caused damages to homes in Russia's Belgorod region. No casualties were reported but two women were said to have sustained injuries. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2023
© Screenshot/RIA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The damage to the houses in the Russian city of Belgorod has been caused by an emergency descent of aviation munition from a Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday. There are no reported casualties.
Earlier Thursday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, detailed a blast occurred in Belgorod that damaged an apartment building and several parked cars and knocked down power lines.
A Sputnik correspondent reported that a cordon had been set up at the scene in the southern part of Belgorod. Residents were not allowed to enter the intersection. Emergency teams were working at the site.
"On April 20, 2023, at around 22.15 Moscow time [18:15 GMT], during the flight of a Su-34 of the Aerospace Forces over the city of Belgorod, there was an emergency descent of aviation munition. As a result, there was damage to residential buildings, no casualties," the ministry said.
The ministry added that an "investigation is underway."
Gladkov said on Telegram that two women were injured in the incident: one woman was taken to a nearby hospital with craniocerebral trauma, and the other one with bruises and abrasions refused hospitalization and was treated at the site.
The governor said that four apartments in the building and four cars were damaged in the incident. An information headquarters was established to collect data on the damage in the city. Rescue services and an investigation team are working at the site, he added.
