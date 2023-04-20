https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/emergency-descent-of-air-munition-from-su-34-plane-damages-houses-in-belgorod---moscow-1109714503.html
Emergency Descent of Air Munition From Su-34 Plane Damages Houses in Belgorod - Moscow
Emergency Descent of Air Munition From Su-34 Plane Damages Houses in Belgorod - Moscow
The damage to the houses Belgorod was caused by an emergency descent of aviation munition from a Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.
2023-04-20T22:52+0000
2023-04-20T22:52+0000
2023-04-20T22:49+0000
russia
belgorod
russian defense ministry
su-34
aviation
munition
emergency descent
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109714347_0:0:1662:935_1920x0_80_0_0_d2069291f4f00ccc362acaa95b051666.png
Earlier Thursday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, detailed a blast occurred in Belgorod that damaged an apartment building and several parked cars and knocked down power lines. A Sputnik correspondent reported that a cordon had been set up at the scene in the southern part of Belgorod. Residents were not allowed to enter the intersection. Emergency teams were working at the site. The ministry added that an "investigation is underway." Gladkov said on Telegram that two women were injured in the incident: one woman was taken to a nearby hospital with craniocerebral trauma, and the other one with bruises and abrasions refused hospitalization and was treated at the site. The governor said that four apartments in the building and four cars were damaged in the incident. An information headquarters was established to collect data on the damage in the city. Rescue services and an investigation team are working at the site, he added.
belgorod
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109714347_68:0:1589:1141_1920x0_80_0_0_9aa1a54715fc8cdbfdcb3cd5552cfbe7.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
belgorod; russia; su-34 aircraft; russian defense ministry; russian aerospace forces; aviation munition; emergency descent
belgorod; russia; su-34 aircraft; russian defense ministry; russian aerospace forces; aviation munition; emergency descent
Emergency Descent of Air Munition From Su-34 Plane Damages Houses in Belgorod - Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The damage to the houses in the Russian city of Belgorod has been caused by an emergency descent of aviation munition from a Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday. There are no reported casualties.
Earlier Thursday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, detailed a blast occurred in Belgorod that damaged an apartment building and several parked cars and knocked down power lines.
A Sputnik correspondent reported that a cordon had been set up at the scene in the southern part of Belgorod. Residents were not allowed to enter the intersection. Emergency teams were working at the site.
"On April 20, 2023, at around 22.15 Moscow time [18:15 GMT], during the flight of a Su-34 of the Aerospace Forces over the city of Belgorod, there was an emergency descent of aviation munition. As a result, there was damage to residential buildings, no casualties," the ministry said.
The ministry added that an "investigation is underway."
Gladkov said on Telegram that two women were injured in the incident: one woman was taken to a nearby hospital with craniocerebral trauma, and the other one with bruises and abrasions refused hospitalization and was treated at the site.
The governor said that four apartments in the building and four cars were damaged in the incident. An information headquarters was established to collect data on the damage in the city. Rescue services and an investigation team are working at the site, he added.