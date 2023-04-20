https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/eucom-us-surveillance-aircraft-still-conduct-operations-in-black-sea-region-1109703903.html

EUCOM: US Surveillance Aircraft Still Conduct Operations in Black Sea Region

The US European Command (EUCOM) told Sputnik on Thursday that the United States continues to operate surveillance aircraft in the Black Sea region after reports emerged that it had stopped flying Global Hawk drones there.

"US Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft continue to actively conduct operations in international airspace over the Black Sea," a EUCOM spokesperson said. "To ensure theater security and freedom of maneuver, we have routinely operated in the Black Sea before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in accordance with laws governing international airspace, and we will continue to operate in the Black Sea region in the future." According to media reports citing sources and Flightradar24 data, the United States stopped launching Global Hawk drones over the Black Sea after an incident with a Reaper drone and Russian fighter jet took place in mid-March. The last time a US Global Hawk aircraft flew over the Black Sea, opposite the coast of Crimea, was on March 21, reports said.

