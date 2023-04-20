https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/eucom-us-surveillance-aircraft-still-conduct-operations-in-black-sea-region-1109703903.html
EUCOM: US Surveillance Aircraft Still Conduct Operations in Black Sea Region
EUCOM: US Surveillance Aircraft Still Conduct Operations in Black Sea Region
The US European Command (EUCOM) told Sputnik on Thursday that the United States continues to operate surveillance aircraft in the Black Sea region after reports emerged that it had stopped flying Global Hawk drones there.
2023-04-20T15:42+0000
2023-04-20T15:42+0000
2023-04-20T15:42+0000
black sea
us-russia relations
rq-4a global hawk
drones
us european command (eucom)
military
black sea drone incident
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107478/92/1074789293_0:40:1024:616_1920x0_80_0_0_c2ee411e095ad4435b2c1640a80a5aa3.jpg
"US Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft continue to actively conduct operations in international airspace over the Black Sea," a EUCOM spokesperson said. "To ensure theater security and freedom of maneuver, we have routinely operated in the Black Sea before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in accordance with laws governing international airspace, and we will continue to operate in the Black Sea region in the future." According to media reports citing sources and Flightradar24 data, the United States stopped launching Global Hawk drones over the Black Sea after an incident with a Reaper drone and Russian fighter jet took place in mid-March. The last time a US Global Hawk aircraft flew over the Black Sea, opposite the coast of Crimea, was on March 21, reports said.
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107478/92/1074789293_76:0:948:654_1920x0_80_0_0_b872be660ade09550d37186291d366d6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us has stopped drone flights over the black sea, global hawk drones, russia shots down us drone
us has stopped drone flights over the black sea, global hawk drones, russia shots down us drone
EUCOM: US Surveillance Aircraft Still Conduct Operations in Black Sea Region
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US European Command (EUCOM) told Sputnik on Thursday that the United States continues to operate surveillance aircraft in the Black Sea region after reports emerged that it had stopped flying Global Hawk drones there.
"US Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft continue to actively conduct operations
in international airspace over the Black Sea," a EUCOM spokesperson said. "To ensure theater security and freedom of maneuver, we have routinely operated in the Black Sea before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in accordance with laws governing international airspace, and we will continue to operate in the Black Sea region in the future."
According to media reports citing sources and Flightradar24 data, the United States stopped launching Global Hawk drones
over the Black Sea after an incident with a Reaper drone and Russian fighter jet took place in mid-March.
The last time a US Global Hawk aircraft flew over the Black Sea, opposite the coast of Crimea, was on March 21, reports said.