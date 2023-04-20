https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/heavy-fighting-continuing-in-western-parts-of-artemovsk---dpr-acting-head-1109692028.html

Heavy Fighting Continuing in Western Parts of Artemovsk - DPR Acting Head

Heavy Fighting Continuing in Western Parts of Artemovsk - DPR Acting Head

Heavy fighting is continuing in the western parts of the city of Artemovsk, as Russian military are moving forward, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, told Sputnik on Thursday.

2023-04-20T10:37+0000

2023-04-20T10:37+0000

2023-04-20T10:37+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108758711_0:82:3351:1966_1920x0_80_0_0_5e5da9a0514e9f625fc1f5f95b5032ca.jpg

"There [in the western parts of Artyomovsk] the fierce fighting is continuing, and the Wagner Group is advancing both day and night," Pushilin said. He added that the city should be restored once completely taken by the Russian forces. The hotly contested Artemovsk, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine for months now. For Donbass, the city is an important transport hub with many crossroads, which served as a vital center for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the region at the beginning of the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine a year ago. According to the latest data, Russian troops have captured almost three quarters of the city and cut off or taken under fire control all the asphalt roads leading to it. The early spring season, marked by poor road conditions, has complicated the Ukrainian army's transportation of ammunition and personnel there.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/trying-to-hold-artemovsk-is-detrimental-to-ukrainian-military---security-analyst-1109389110.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

heavy fighting, russian military, donetsk people's republic