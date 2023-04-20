International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Heavy Fighting Continuing in Western Parts of Artemovsk - DPR Acting Head
Heavy Fighting Continuing in Western Parts of Artemovsk - DPR Acting Head
Heavy fighting is continuing in the western parts of the city of Artemovsk, as Russian military are moving forward, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, told Sputnik on Thursday.
"There [in the western parts of Artyomovsk] the fierce fighting is continuing, and the Wagner Group is advancing both day and night," Pushilin said. He added that the city should be restored once completely taken by the Russian forces. The hotly contested Artemovsk, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine for months now. For Donbass, the city is an important transport hub with many crossroads, which served as a vital center for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the region at the beginning of the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine a year ago. According to the latest data, Russian troops have captured almost three quarters of the city and cut off or taken under fire control all the asphalt roads leading to it. The early spring season, marked by poor road conditions, has complicated the Ukrainian army's transportation of ammunition and personnel there.
Heavy Fighting Continuing in Western Parts of Artemovsk - DPR Acting Head

Ukrainian servicemen fire with a D-30 howitzer at Russian positions near Artemovsk, eastern Ukraine, on March 21, 2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Heavy fighting is continuing in the western parts of the city of Artemovsk, as Russian military are moving forward, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, told Sputnik on Thursday.
"There [in the western parts of Artyomovsk] the fierce fighting is continuing, and the Wagner Group is advancing both day and night," Pushilin said.
He added that the city should be restored once completely taken by the Russian forces.
The hotly contested Artemovsk, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine for months now. For Donbass, the city is an important transport hub with many crossroads, which served as a vital center for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the region at the beginning of the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine a year ago.
Trying to Hold Artemovsk Detrimental to Ukrainian Military - Security Analyst
According to the latest data, Russian troops have captured almost three quarters of the city and cut off or taken under fire control all the asphalt roads leading to it. The early spring season, marked by poor road conditions, has complicated the Ukrainian army's transportation of ammunition and personnel there.
