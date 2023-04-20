International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/how-low-will-the-biden-administration-go-1109674005.html
How Low Will the Biden Administration Go?
How Low Will the Biden Administration Go?
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Robert F. Kennedy Jr announces his run for President in Boston, and TikTok comes out against "climate misinformation".
the backstory, tiktok, robert f. kennedy jr for president, ukrainian orthodox church
the backstory, tiktok, robert f. kennedy jr for president, ukrainian orthodox church

How Low Will the Biden Administration Go?

04:02 GMT 20.04.2023 (Updated: 09:27 GMT 20.04.2023)
The Backstory
How Low Will the Biden Administration Go ?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Robert F. Kennedy Jr announces his run for President in Boston, and TikTok comes out against "climate misinformation".
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Democrats are Monsters, Who Killed Robert F. Kennedy Sr., and the 2024 Election Becoming More Interesting

John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | Rewatching The Sopranos, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about free market enterprise, Robert F. Kennedy Jr Announcement in Boston, and human trafficking at the Southern border. Tyler discussed the Robert F. Kennedy Jr Presidential announcement in Boston and the chances of RFK Jr winning the Democratic nominee. Tyler explained his strategy to register as a Democrat and voting for Robert F. Kennedy Jr as the Democratic nominee.

In the second hour, Lee and Tyler Nixon spoke with John Kiriakou about the Biden crime family, China helped end the conflict in Yemen, and meeting Elon Musk. John talked about his past encounter with Elon Musk and how the Biden family compares to a mafia family. John also discussed the Chinese input on the Yemeni crisis and how China was able to influence Saudi Arabia.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
