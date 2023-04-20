https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/how-low-will-the-biden-administration-go-1109674005.html

How Low Will the Biden Administration Go?

How Low Will the Biden Administration Go?

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Robert F. Kennedy Jr announces his run for President in Boston, and TikTok comes out against "climate misinformation".

2023-04-20T04:02+0000

2023-04-20T04:02+0000

2023-04-20T09:27+0000

the backstory

radio

chicago

boston

crime

robert f. kennedy jr

china

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109673847_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3888c39f3f522d0d57067c2b8f7a85aa.png

How Low Will the Biden Administration Go ? On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Robert F. Kennedy Jr announces his run for President in Boston, and Tik Tok comes out against "climate misinformation".

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Democrats are Monsters, Who Killed Robert F. Kennedy Sr., and the 2024 Election Becoming More InterestingJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | Rewatching The Sopranos, the Ukrainian Orthodox ChurchIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about free market enterprise, Robert F. Kennedy Jr Announcement in Boston, and human trafficking at the Southern border. Tyler discussed the Robert F. Kennedy Jr Presidential announcement in Boston and the chances of RFK Jr winning the Democratic nominee. Tyler explained his strategy to register as a Democrat and voting for Robert F. Kennedy Jr as the Democratic nominee.In the second hour, Lee and Tyler Nixon spoke with John Kiriakou about the Biden crime family, China helped end the conflict in Yemen, and meeting Elon Musk. John talked about his past encounter with Elon Musk and how the Biden family compares to a mafia family. John also discussed the Chinese input on the Yemeni crisis and how China was able to influence Saudi Arabia. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

chicago

boston

china

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

the backstory, tiktok, robert f. kennedy jr for president, ukrainian orthodox church