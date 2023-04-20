International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/irs-supervisor-tells-us-lawmakers-hunter-biden-probe-being-mishandling-by-agency-1109675492.html
IRS Supervisor Tells US Lawmakers Hunter Biden Probe Being Mishandling by Agency
IRS Supervisor Tells US Lawmakers Hunter Biden Probe Being Mishandling by Agency
The Internal Revenue Service is mishandling its probe into Hunter Biden, a lawyer representing an IRS supervisor said in a letter to US lawmakers.
2023-04-20T00:30+0000
2023-04-20T00:27+0000
americas
hunter biden
us internal revenue system (irs)
investigation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097820677_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d6e83251d762fed82cbdf8292125caa4.jpg
“I represent a career IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent who has been overseeing the ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020 and would like to make protected whistleblower disclosures to Congress,” the letter said on Wednesday. The letter was sent by attorney Mark Lytle to lawmakers, including US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and US Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden. The sensitive investigation relates to Hunter Biden, US media reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The disclosures by the IRS supervisor contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee and involve failure to mitigate conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case and detail examples of preferential treatment that would not normally be followed if the subject of the probe were not politically connected, the letter said. The IRS supervisor has already made protected disclosures internally and to the Justice Department Office of Inspector General, the letter added. Hunter Biden has faced scrutiny from investigators regarding whether he made a false statement in connection with a gun purchase. US media has reported that investigators have believed for months that they hold enough evidence to indict Biden. On Tuesday, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she has seen evidence of the Biden family running a criminal enterprise, involving multiple family members and shell companies. The statement came after Greene and other lawmakers reviewed thousands of pages of financial records at the Treasury Department. Greene alleged that the “Biden crime family” participated in human trafficking and benefited financially from foreign countries as a direct result of President Joe Biden’s positions of authority in the US government.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230224/hunter-bidens-close-friend--emotional-pillar-reportedly-cooperating-with-gop-investigators-1107776287.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/1a/1097820677_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7620d5f011138f1c44815a6cfc64b8b3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hunter biden; internal revenue service; investigation;
hunter biden; internal revenue service; investigation;

IRS Supervisor Tells US Lawmakers Hunter Biden Probe Being Mishandling by Agency

00:30 GMT 20.04.2023
© AP Photo / Susan WalshHunter Biden leaves after President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022
Hunter Biden leaves after President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2023
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is mishandling its probe into Hunter Biden, a lawyer representing an IRS supervisor said in a letter to US lawmakers.
“I represent a career IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent who has been overseeing the ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020 and would like to make protected whistleblower disclosures to Congress,” the letter said on Wednesday.
The letter was sent by attorney Mark Lytle to lawmakers, including US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and US Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden.
The sensitive investigation relates to Hunter Biden, US media reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The disclosures by the IRS supervisor contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee and involve failure to mitigate conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case and detail examples of preferential treatment that would not normally be followed if the subject of the probe were not politically connected, the letter said.
The IRS supervisor has already made protected disclosures internally and to the Justice Department Office of Inspector General, the letter added.
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2023
Americas
Hunter Biden's Close Friend & 'Emotional Pillar' Reportedly Cooperating With GOP Investigators
24 February, 16:50 GMT
Hunter Biden has faced scrutiny from investigators regarding whether he made a false statement in connection with a gun purchase. US media has reported that investigators have believed for months that they hold enough evidence to indict Biden.
On Tuesday, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she has seen evidence of the Biden family running a criminal enterprise, involving multiple family members and shell companies. The statement came after Greene and other lawmakers reviewed thousands of pages of financial records at the Treasury Department.
Greene alleged that the “Biden crime family” participated in human trafficking and benefited financially from foreign countries as a direct result of President Joe Biden’s positions of authority in the US government.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала