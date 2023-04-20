Lavrov Arrives in Cuba to Wrap Up Latin American Tour

International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Cuba on a working visit.
Talks between Lavrov and his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla are scheduled to take place in Havana. The Russian top diplomat will be received by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel. The two countries' foreign ministers are expected to discuss a wide range of topics related to the development of cooperation between Russia and Cuba, as well as regional and international issues.Cuba is the last country on Lavrov's Latin American tour, which began on Monday. He has already visited Brazil, Venezuela and Nicaragua.According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, his trip is aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation of these countries with Russia in political, trade and economic, educational, humanitarian, cultural and other spheres. During a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the diplomat handed him an invitation to visit Russia from President Vladimir Putin.
HAVANA (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Cuba on a working visit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Talks between Lavrov and his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla are scheduled to take place in Havana.
The Russian top diplomat will be received by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.
The two countries' foreign ministers are expected to discuss a wide range of topics related to the development of cooperation between Russia and Cuba, as well as regional and international issues.
Cuba is the last country on Lavrov's Latin American tour, which began on Monday. He has already visited Brazil, Venezuela and Nicaragua.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, his trip is aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation of these countries with Russia in political, trade and economic, educational, humanitarian, cultural and other spheres. During a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the diplomat handed him an invitation to visit Russia from President Vladimir Putin.
