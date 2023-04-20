https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/lavrov-arrives-in-cuba-to-wrap-up-latin-american-tour-1109679732.html
Lavrov Arrives in Cuba to Wrap Up Latin American Tour
Lavrov Arrives in Cuba to Wrap Up Latin American Tour
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Cuba on a working visit.
2023-04-20T05:31+0000
2023-04-20T05:31+0000
2023-04-20T06:27+0000
world
russia
cuba
sergey lavrov
latin america
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109575412_0:173:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_7dc5a13b42931d2edff2d92378f4f579.jpg
Talks between Lavrov and his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla are scheduled to take place in Havana. The Russian top diplomat will be received by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel. The two countries' foreign ministers are expected to discuss a wide range of topics related to the development of cooperation between Russia and Cuba, as well as regional and international issues.Cuba is the last country on Lavrov's Latin American tour, which began on Monday. He has already visited Brazil, Venezuela and Nicaragua.According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, his trip is aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation of these countries with Russia in political, trade and economic, educational, humanitarian, cultural and other spheres. During a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the diplomat handed him an invitation to visit Russia from President Vladimir Putin.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/lavrov-moscow-to-put-all-efforts-to-help-caracas-economy-not-depend-on-us-sanctions-1109641610.html
russia
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109575412_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5d2ab194e32dce4a8eb44a1cc33ac7e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, working visit, bruno rodriguez parrilla, cooperation between russia and cuba
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, working visit, bruno rodriguez parrilla, cooperation between russia and cuba
Lavrov Arrives in Cuba to Wrap Up Latin American Tour
05:31 GMT 20.04.2023 (Updated: 06:27 GMT 20.04.2023)
HAVANA (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Cuba on a working visit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Talks between Lavrov and his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla are scheduled to take place in Havana.
The Russian top diplomat will be received by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.
The two countries' foreign ministers are expected to discuss a wide range of topics related to the development of cooperation between Russia and Cuba, as well as regional and international issues.
Cuba is the last country on Lavrov's Latin American tour, which began on Monday. He has already visited Brazil
, Venezuela and Nicaragua.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, his trip is aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation of these countries with Russia in political, trade and economic, educational, humanitarian, cultural and other spheres. During a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the diplomat handed him an invitation to visit Russia from President Vladimir Putin.