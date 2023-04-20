Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With Cuba’s Foreign Minister After Wrapping Up LatAm Tour

International
The Russian top diplomat jetted off on a five-day, multi-country tour of Latin America on Monday, traveling to Brazil, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional affairs and international crises with regional leaders and his national counterparts.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Cuban counterpart, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, are holding a joint press conference in Havana after bilateral talks.Lavrov met with Rodriguez, and with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canal, to discuss an array of issues of bilateral interest to Russia and Cuba including trade, as well as political, economic, educational and cultural cooperation.Russia and Cuba enjoy warm relations stretching back to the Cuban Revolution of 1959, which ousted the US-backed Batista dictatorship, and characterize their relations as “strategic.” The two countries celebrated the 120th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2022. Russia is one of Cuba’s ten largest trade partners.Follow Sputnik's live to find out more:
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Cuban counterpart, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, are holding a joint press conference in Havana after bilateral talks.
Lavrov met with Rodriguez, and with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canal, to discuss an array of issues of bilateral interest to Russia and Cuba including trade, as well as political, economic, educational and cultural cooperation.
Russia and Cuba enjoy warm relations stretching back to the Cuban Revolution of 1959, which ousted the US-backed Batista dictatorship, and characterize their relations as “strategic.” The two countries celebrated the 120th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2022. Russia is one of Cuba’s ten largest trade partners.
Follow Sputnik's live to find out more:
