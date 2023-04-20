International
WATCH LIVE: Rally Against Pension Reform in Paris
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/nato-says-aiding-ukraine-cost-165bln-in-military-funding-since-early-2022-1109700298.html
NATO Says Aiding Ukraine Cost $165Bln in Military Funding Since Early 2022
NATO Says Aiding Ukraine Cost $165Bln in Military Funding Since Early 2022
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg estimates that the price of military assistance to Ukraine has topped 150 billion euros ($165 billion) since February 2022, the alliance said on Thursday.
2023-04-20T13:55+0000
2023-04-20T13:55+0000
military
nato
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655251_0:0:2833:1594_1920x0_80_0_0_493eddc6a465db16da0b73ade4794ff4.jpg
"The Secretary General underlined that NATO Allies have delivered more than 150 billion euros of support to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022," the NATO statement read. NATO countries have trained tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and are delivering "more jets, tanks, and armoured vehicles" to Ukraine as it prepares for a counteroffensive, Stoltenberg, who arrived in Kiev on Thursday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said. Stoltenberg reiterated that Ukraine’s place was in NATO but gave no timeline for its accession. He said this would be made possible "over time" and assured Zelenskyy that the alliance was with Ukraine for the long haul to help it transition to NATO standards and ensure its full interoperability with allies.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655251_72:0:2803:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a45cd8af2cf3ed8beed15945dc12c13.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato secretary general jens stoltenberg, assistance to ukraine
nato secretary general jens stoltenberg, assistance to ukraine

NATO Says Aiding Ukraine Cost $165Bln in Military Funding Since Early 2022

13:55 GMT 20.04.2023
© Jean-Christophe Verhaegen / This April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary.
This April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2023
© Jean-Christophe Verhaegen /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg estimates that the price of military assistance to Ukraine has topped 150 billion euros ($165 billion) since February 2022, the alliance said on Thursday.
"The Secretary General underlined that NATO Allies have delivered more than 150 billion euros of support to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022," the NATO statement read.
NATO countries have trained tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and are delivering "more jets, tanks, and armoured vehicles" to Ukraine as it prepares for a counteroffensive, Stoltenberg, who arrived in Kiev on Thursday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said.
Stoltenberg reiterated that Ukraine’s place was in NATO but gave no timeline for its accession. He said this would be made possible "over time" and assured Zelenskyy that the alliance was with Ukraine for the long haul to help it transition to NATO standards and ensure its full interoperability with allies.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала