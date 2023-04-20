https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/next-stop-russian-fm-arrives-in-nicaragua-amid-tour-of-latin-america-1109676757.html
Next Stop: Russian FM Arrives in Nicaragua Amid Tour of Latin America
Next Stop: Russian FM Arrives in Nicaragua Amid Tour of Latin America
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Nicaragua on a visit on Wednesday. He was received by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and had a meeting with Vice President Rosario Murillo.
2023-04-20T02:40+0000
2023-04-20T02:40+0000
2023-04-20T02:48+0000
world
nicaragua
daniel ortega
russia
sergey lavrov
granada
yalta
latin america
official visit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109676598_0:370:960:910_1920x0_80_0_0_98395b88f8cfeb54a464a11b8d9dd3b9.jpg
Lavrov, who arrived in Nicaragua after previously touring Venezuela, stated during the visit that Nicaraguan lawmakers would participate in the first inter-parliamentary conference between Russia and Latin America in the fall of 2023.The Russian foreign minister further indicated that his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada had accepted an official invitation to visit Russia."We will continue our dialogue with my colleague and friend Minister Moncada, who has accepted my invitation to pay a return visit to the Russian Federation," said Lavrov.Lavrov also took the opportunity to mention that Moscow and Managua are preparing a twin town partnership agreement between the Russian resort city of Yalta on the south coast of the Crimean Peninsula and the Nicaraguan city of Granada.Lavrov noted that Moscow welcomes the intensive development of ties between the regions of Nicaragua and Russia.Also highlighted during the meeting are plans to hold another round of talks on the sidelines of the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June, at which officials intend to talk on trade and economic cooperation.SPIEF 2023 will take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from June 14-17.
nicaragua
russia
granada
yalta
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109676598_0:280:960:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_ac07d8f6ae1b7ff5800724c7d746d35b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, lavrov latin america tour, russian fm lavrov visit to nicaragua, granada, denis moncada
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, lavrov latin america tour, russian fm lavrov visit to nicaragua, granada, denis moncada
Next Stop: Russian FM Arrives in Nicaragua Amid Tour of Latin America
02:40 GMT 20.04.2023 (Updated: 02:48 GMT 20.04.2023)
MANAGUA, April 20 (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Nicaragua on a formal visit on Wednesday as part of a larger tour of Latin America that began at the start of the week.
Lavrov, who arrived in Nicaragua after previously touring Venezuela, stated during the visit that Nicaraguan lawmakers would participate in the first inter-parliamentary conference between Russia and Latin America in the fall of 2023.
"Parliaments and political parties cooperate ... The State Duma [Russia's lower house] has scheduled the first inter-parliamentary conference between Russia and Latin America for fall. Lawmakers from Nicaragua will definitely take part in it. We have received confirmation today," Lavrov told journalists.
The Russian foreign minister further indicated that his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada had accepted an official invitation to visit Russia.
"We will continue our dialogue with my colleague and friend Minister Moncada, who has accepted my invitation to pay a return visit to the Russian Federation," said Lavrov.
Lavrov also took the opportunity to mention that Moscow and Managua are preparing a twin town partnership agreement between the Russian resort city of Yalta on the south coast of the Crimean Peninsula and the Nicaraguan city of Granada.
"Now a twin town partnership agreement between Granada and Yalta is being prepared ... A couple of years ago, an honorary consulate of Nicaragua was opened in Simferopol," said Lavrov during the press conference.
Lavrov noted that Moscow welcomes the intensive development of ties between the regions of Nicaragua and Russia.
Also highlighted during the meeting are plans to hold another round of talks on the sidelines of the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June, at which officials intend to talk on trade and economic cooperation.
SPIEF 2023 will take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from June 14-17.