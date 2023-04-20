https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/next-stop-russian-fm-arrives-in-nicaragua-amid-tour-of-latin-america-1109676757.html

Next Stop: Russian FM Arrives in Nicaragua Amid Tour of Latin America

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Nicaragua on a visit on Wednesday. He was received by Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and had a meeting with Vice President Rosario Murillo.

Lavrov, who arrived in Nicaragua after previously touring Venezuela, stated during the visit that Nicaraguan lawmakers would participate in the first inter-parliamentary conference between Russia and Latin America in the fall of 2023.The Russian foreign minister further indicated that his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Moncada had accepted an official invitation to visit Russia."We will continue our dialogue with my colleague and friend Minister Moncada, who has accepted my invitation to pay a return visit to the Russian Federation," said Lavrov.Lavrov also took the opportunity to mention that Moscow and Managua are preparing a twin town partnership agreement between the Russian resort city of Yalta on the south coast of the Crimean Peninsula and the Nicaraguan city of Granada.Lavrov noted that Moscow welcomes the intensive development of ties between the regions of Nicaragua and Russia.Also highlighted during the meeting are plans to hold another round of talks on the sidelines of the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June, at which officials intend to talk on trade and economic cooperation.SPIEF 2023 will take place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from June 14-17.

