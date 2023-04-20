https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/putin-and-zelensky-both-visit-troops-as-european-nations-ban-ukrainian-grain-1109669786.html
Putin and Zelensky Both Visit Troops as European Nations Ban Ukrainian Grain
Putin and Zelensky Both Visit Troops as European Nations Ban Ukrainian Grain
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the ban on Ukrainian grain by some European nations and what this means for the region's economy.
Putin and Zelensky both visit troops as European nations ban Ukrainian grain
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the ban on Ukrainian grain by some European nations and what this means for the region's economy.
Tom Norton - National Director of the America First PACMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystKiji Noh - Journalist and Political AnalystIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by veteran Tom Norton to discuss the reason why the Nashville Christian school shooter's manifesto has not been released and the push of very few journalists to get the manifesto out to the public.In the second hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined the Fault Lines show to talk about Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Kherson, along with the Ukrainian plans to launch a large-scale counter-offensive in the Donbass region.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by journalist and political analyst Kiji Noh to discuss the alleged Chinese "secret police stations" in New York City and the US' latest campaign to target Beijing economically and politically.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Putin and Zelensky Both Visit Troops as European Nations Ban Ukrainian Grain
04:05 GMT 20.04.2023 (Updated: 09:52 GMT 20.04.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the ban on Ukrainian grain by some European nations and what this means for the region's economy.
Tom Norton - National Director of the America First PAC
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Kiji Noh - Journalist and Political Analyst
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by veteran Tom Norton to discuss the reason why the Nashville Christian school shooter's manifesto has not been released and the push of very few journalists to get the manifesto out to the public.
In the second hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined the Fault Lines show to talk about Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Kherson, along with the Ukrainian plans to launch a large-scale counter-offensive in the Donbass region.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by journalist and political analyst Kiji Noh to discuss the alleged Chinese "secret police stations" in New York City and the US' latest campaign to target Beijing economically and politically.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.