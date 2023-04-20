International
WATCH LIVE: Rally Against Pension Reform in Paris
Sputnik International
Rally Against Pension Reform in Paris
Rally Against Pension Reform in Paris
Sputnik goes live as demonstrators take to the streets of the Paris during a cross-sector nationwide strike against pension reforms.
Sputnik goes live as demonstrators take to the streets of the Paris during a cross-sector nationwide strike against pension reforms. On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. The reforms sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.French trade unions called for a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Rally Against Pension Reform in Paris

13:16 GMT 20.04.2023
Firefighters put out a fire near Concorde square after a demonstration in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Firefighters put out a fire near Concorde square after a demonstration in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023.
© AP Photo / Lewis Joly
Ealier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron signed the pension reform into law. In a televised address he said that the prompt promulgation of the law was "necessary," that he "hears the rage of the French people," and that "the door of the Elysee Palace" would remain open for trade unions.
Sputnik goes live as demonstrators take to the streets of the Paris during a cross-sector nationwide strike against pension reforms.
On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. The reforms sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.
French trade unions called for a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
