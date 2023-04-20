https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/rally-against-pension-reform-in-paris-1109698356.html

Rally Against Pension Reform in Paris

Sputnik goes live as demonstrators take to the streets of the Paris during a cross-sector nationwide strike against pension reforms.

Sputnik goes live as demonstrators take to the streets of the Paris during a cross-sector nationwide strike against pension reforms. On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. The reforms sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.French trade unions called for a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

