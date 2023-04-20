https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/ridiculous-election-discord-case-meant-to-quiet-ukraine-pushback-restore-us-cold-war-climate-1109677467.html

‘Ridiculous’ Election Discord Case Meant to Quiet Ukraine Pushback, Restore US' Cold War Climate

The US 'ridiculous’ election discord case is intended to silence the growing Ukraine aid pushback and effectively restore a Cold War climate, an official told Sputnik.

The bombastic Wednesday release further accuses the group of actions that are not crimes under any criminal statute, including sowing discord and spreading “pro-Russian propaganda” largely focusing on the conflict in Ukraine.In the release, acting Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division Kurt Ronnow said the case “paints a harrowing picture,” of what the Russian government will do to “sow discord in our nation.”CovertAction Magazine managing editor Jeremy Kuzmarov was a guest on Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Wednesday and spoke about the charges and specifically focused on Omali Yeshitela, one of the charged US citizens who serves as the founder of the African People’s Socialist Party, and is the head of the Uhuru Movement.While show hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou admitted upfront that it was possible the group neglected to fill out certain forms or disclose their funding sources, they questioned the intention behind the very public arrest and fearmongering press release. Kuzmarov agreed it was concerning, acknowledging it was more than likely done to make an example of Yeshitela.Kuzmarov noted the actions by federal agents amount to "overkill" in light of how officials "sent military tanks on his street and drones were over his house at five in the morning."Kuzmarov said that the US government is quickly losing credibility because of the Ukraine conflict, and feel as though they need to make an example out of somebody. “They’re worried. The fact is the government is losing legitimacy, things are not going well in Ukraine. You have even now right-wing speakers in the heartland challenging US foreign policy,” but, Kuzmarov adds, it is not the conservatives the government is primarily worried about, but progressive groups like the African People’s Socialist Party, which is based in an impoverished part of St. Louis, Missouri, and has helped fund Black businesses in the area and build basketball courts for the youth.Kuzmarov underscored he anticipates the US government will continue with its current strategy of placing any and all blame on Russia, but that it will quickly lose its credibility.The three concluded their conversation covering the recent arrest of Americans of Chinese descent accused of spying and running a “secret police station” in Manhattan, and the recent Pentagon documents that were leaked on Discord.

