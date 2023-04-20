International
WATCH LIVE: Rally Against Pension Reform in Paris
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/russian-central-bank-ready-to-discuss-settling-in-special-bonds-with-firms-leaving-russia-1109700640.html
Russian Central Bank Ready to Discuss Settling in Special Bonds With Firms Leaving Russia
Russian Central Bank Ready to Discuss Settling in Special Bonds With Firms Leaving Russia
Russia's Central Bank is ready to discuss the option of settling with foreign companies leaving Russia using its special bonds instead of currency, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday during her speech in parliament.
2023-04-20T13:56+0000
2023-04-20T13:56+0000
economy
russian economy under sanctions
currency
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094951958_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_30c9481137fb38e20e6a8ccdf7d04edb.jpg
In the course of Nabiulina's speech, a representative of Russia's Liberal Democratic Party proposed paying foreign companies that are selling their assets in Russia in special bonds of the Central Bank that would equal the bank's assets frozen abroad. Western countries have frozen Russia's foreign currency reserves and halted international payments from Russian banks as part of sanctions introduced against Moscow after it launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In October, EU leaders instructed the European Commission to prepare proposals on the use of Russia's frozen assets to finance the restoration of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly said that attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets are an expropriation of property and a violation of international law. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told Sputnik that Russia will do everything possible to return the seized assets, given their illegal seizure.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094951958_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c7f4e3f5c11cde0b1f6eee607050df6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
special bonds, russian central bank, companies leaving russia
special bonds, russian central bank, companies leaving russia

Russian Central Bank Ready to Discuss Settling in Special Bonds With Firms Leaving Russia

13:56 GMT 20.04.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey GuneevFlag on the building of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.
Flag on the building of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Central Bank is ready to discuss the option of settling with foreign companies leaving Russia using its special bonds instead of currency, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday during her speech in parliament.
In the course of Nabiulina's speech, a representative of Russia's Liberal Democratic Party proposed paying foreign companies that are selling their assets in Russia in special bonds of the Central Bank that would equal the bank's assets frozen abroad.
"In theory this initiative can be reviewed as one of the measures to protect the Russian assets frozen abroad... [We] will be ready to discuss this issue in detail, we are interested in seeking and studying various options of solving the problem of frozen assets," Nabiulina said.
Western countries have frozen Russia's foreign currency reserves and halted international payments from Russian banks as part of sanctions introduced against Moscow after it launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In October, EU leaders instructed the European Commission to prepare proposals on the use of Russia's frozen assets to finance the restoration of Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly said that attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets are an expropriation of property and a violation of international law. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told Sputnik that Russia will do everything possible to return the seized assets, given their illegal seizure.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала