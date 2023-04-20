https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/russian-central-bank-ready-to-discuss-settling-in-special-bonds-with-firms-leaving-russia-1109700640.html

Russian Central Bank Ready to Discuss Settling in Special Bonds With Firms Leaving Russia

Russian Central Bank Ready to Discuss Settling in Special Bonds With Firms Leaving Russia

Russia's Central Bank is ready to discuss the option of settling with foreign companies leaving Russia using its special bonds instead of currency, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday during her speech in parliament.

2023-04-20T13:56+0000

2023-04-20T13:56+0000

2023-04-20T13:56+0000

economy

russian economy under sanctions

currency

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094951958_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_30c9481137fb38e20e6a8ccdf7d04edb.jpg

In the course of Nabiulina's speech, a representative of Russia's Liberal Democratic Party proposed paying foreign companies that are selling their assets in Russia in special bonds of the Central Bank that would equal the bank's assets frozen abroad. Western countries have frozen Russia's foreign currency reserves and halted international payments from Russian banks as part of sanctions introduced against Moscow after it launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In October, EU leaders instructed the European Commission to prepare proposals on the use of Russia's frozen assets to finance the restoration of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly said that attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets are an expropriation of property and a violation of international law. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told Sputnik that Russia will do everything possible to return the seized assets, given their illegal seizure.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

special bonds, russian central bank, companies leaving russia