Russian MoD Unveils Footage of ‘Solntsepyok’ Heavy Flamethrower System Striking Ukrainian Troops
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing TOS-1A Solntsepyok striking Ukrainian troops in the Avdeedka direction.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok [‘Scorching Sunlight’] striking Ukrainian troops in the Avdeyevka settlement.Above the munitions' detonation sites, characteristic spherical shock waves can be seen radiating outwards, produced by the system's rocket projectile ejecting aerosol before detonation, resulting in a three-dimensional explosion.The TOS-1a Solntsepyok is designed to obliterate military personnel, equipment, and buildings, including those which are fortified.
The Heavy Flamethrower System is a Soviet and Russian weapon system designed to disable light armored equipment, set fire to and destroy buildings and structures with a volumetric blast, as well as to destroy enemy manpower located in open terrain and fortifications.
