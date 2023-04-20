International
WATCH LIVE: Rally Against Pension Reform in Paris
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/russian-mod-unveils-footage-of-solntsepyok-heavy-flamethrower-system-striking-ukrainian-troops-1109699120.html
Russian MoD Unveils Footage of ‘Solntsepyok’ Heavy Flamethrower System Striking Ukrainian Troops
Russian MoD Unveils Footage of ‘Solntsepyok’ Heavy Flamethrower System Striking Ukrainian Troops
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing TOS-1A Solntsepyok striking Ukrainian troops in the Avdeedka direction.
2023-04-20T14:01+0000
2023-04-20T14:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102688/96/1026889608_0:160:3076:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_ecf550214ed902303a45e9bf1d091a98.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok [‘Scorching Sunlight’] striking Ukrainian troops in the Avdeyevka settlement.Above the munitions' detonation sites, characteristic spherical shock waves can be seen radiating outwards, produced by the system's rocket projectile ejecting aerosol before detonation, resulting in a three-dimensional explosion.The TOS-1a Solntsepyok is designed to obliterate military personnel, equipment, and buildings, including those which are fortified.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102688/96/1026889608_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2d2717824d4673c4034f4859767bc897.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
heavy flamethrower, ukrainian troops, thermobaric weapons
heavy flamethrower, ukrainian troops, thermobaric weapons

Russian MoD Unveils Footage of ‘Solntsepyok’ Heavy Flamethrower System Striking Ukrainian Troops

14:01 GMT 20.04.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko /  / Go to the mediabankHeavy flamethrower system TOS-1 "Buratino" during demonstration firing conducted at the 10th Russia Arms Expo international exhibition's opening
Heavy flamethrower system TOS-1 Buratino during demonstration firing conducted at the 10th Russia Arms Expo international exhibition's opening - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko /
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Heavy Flamethrower System is a Soviet and Russian weapon system designed to disable light armored equipment, set fire to and destroy buildings and structures with a volumetric blast, as well as to destroy enemy manpower located in open terrain and fortifications.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok [‘Scorching Sunlight’] striking Ukrainian troops in the Avdeyevka settlement.
Above the munitions' detonation sites, characteristic spherical shock waves can be seen radiating outwards, produced by the system's rocket projectile ejecting aerosol before detonation, resulting in a three-dimensional explosion.
The TOS-1a Solntsepyok is designed to obliterate military personnel, equipment, and buildings, including those which are fortified.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала