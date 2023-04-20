https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/saudi-arabia-peace-offensive-highlights-loosening-us-grip-1109671287.html

Saudi Arabia Peace Offensive Highlights Loosening US Grip

2023-04-20

Florida Implements Abortion Ban, Biden Makes Promises For Corporations In Ireland, Haiti Prison Deaths and US Prison Imperialism

By Any Means Necessary

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sarah Brummet, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in the Central Gulf Coast to discuss the signing of a law banning abortion after six weeks in Florida and how this affects the availability of abortion in the south at large, how this ban fits into the right-wing agenda of Governor Ron DeSantis, and how Florida Democrats have responded to this ban and what the future holds for the struggle against the ban.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Roger McKenzie, International Editor of the Morning Star, the world’s only daily socialist newspaper in the English language to discuss Joe Biden’s recent trip to Ireland and why his visit is unlikely to resolve the contradictions of Northern Irish politics that have complicated efforts by the UK to resolve issues created by Brexit, why the promises made by Biden on his visit do not address the needs and demands of the working class of Ireland, and how the relationship between the US, UK, and Ireland maintains imperialism.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Patrick Jordan, National Co-Coordinator for the Alliance for Global Justice to discuss how the deaths of prisoners in Haiti and the squalid conditions of prisons there demonstrates the concept of US prison imperialism, how US corporations have proliferated the US incarceration model around the global south, how US prison imperialism has assisted the incarceration of political prisoners abroad and what that exposes about US culpability in their incarceration, and how prison imperialism fits into the US designs to keep the political system in Haiti in place.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rania Khalek, journalist with Breakthrough News and co-host of the Unauthorized Disclosure podcast to discuss Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and how this represents the continuing Saudi shift from US foreign policy priorities, recent negotiations between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi rebels in Yemen, China’s role in brokering relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and in Yemen, and how these trends are being reflected in other places in the world as global politics continues to shift to a multipolar order.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

