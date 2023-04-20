https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/saudi-arabia-peace-offensive-highlights-loosening-us-grip-1109671287.html
Saudi Arabia Peace Offensive Highlights Loosening US Grip
Saudi Arabia Peace Offensive Highlights Loosening US Grip
Florida Implements Abortion Ban, Biden Makes Promises For Corporations In Ireland, Haiti Prison Deaths and US Prison Imperialism
2023-04-20T04:03+0000
2023-04-20T04:03+0000
2023-04-20T09:40+0000
by any means necessary
radio
abortion
ireland
haiti
massincarceration
saudi arabia
yemen
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109671128_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5f518b863b8435dd41e451103e5059b8.png
Saudi Arabia Peace Offensive Highlights Loosening US Grip
Florida Implements Abortion Ban, Biden Makes Promises For Corporations In Ireland, Haiti Prison Deaths and US Prison Imperialism
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sarah Brummet, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in the Central Gulf Coast to discuss the signing of a law banning abortion after six weeks in Florida and how this affects the availability of abortion in the south at large, how this ban fits into the right-wing agenda of Governor Ron DeSantis, and how Florida Democrats have responded to this ban and what the future holds for the struggle against the ban.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Roger McKenzie, International Editor of the Morning Star, the world’s only daily socialist newspaper in the English language to discuss Joe Biden’s recent trip to Ireland and why his visit is unlikely to resolve the contradictions of Northern Irish politics that have complicated efforts by the UK to resolve issues created by Brexit, why the promises made by Biden on his visit do not address the needs and demands of the working class of Ireland, and how the relationship between the US, UK, and Ireland maintains imperialism.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Patrick Jordan, National Co-Coordinator for the Alliance for Global Justice to discuss how the deaths of prisoners in Haiti and the squalid conditions of prisons there demonstrates the concept of US prison imperialism, how US corporations have proliferated the US incarceration model around the global south, how US prison imperialism has assisted the incarceration of political prisoners abroad and what that exposes about US culpability in their incarceration, and how prison imperialism fits into the US designs to keep the political system in Haiti in place.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rania Khalek, journalist with Breakthrough News and co-host of the Unauthorized Disclosure podcast to discuss Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and how this represents the continuing Saudi shift from US foreign policy priorities, recent negotiations between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi rebels in Yemen, China’s role in brokering relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and in Yemen, and how these trends are being reflected in other places in the world as global politics continues to shift to a multipolar order.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ireland
haiti
saudi arabia
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sean Blackmon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
Sean Blackmon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109671128_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d4fa2817637b4c680a39c03f5b6566de.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sean Blackmon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg
by any means necessary, florida abortion ban, biden visit ireland
by any means necessary, florida abortion ban, biden visit ireland
Saudi Arabia Peace Offensive Highlights Loosening US Grip
04:03 GMT 20.04.2023 (Updated: 09:40 GMT 20.04.2023)
Florida Implements Abortion Ban, Biden Makes Promises For Corporations In Ireland, Haiti Prison Deaths and US Prison Imperialism
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sarah Brummet, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in the Central Gulf Coast to discuss the signing of a law banning abortion after six weeks in Florida and how this affects the availability of abortion in the south at large, how this ban fits into the right-wing agenda of Governor Ron DeSantis, and how Florida Democrats have responded to this ban and what the future holds for the struggle against the ban.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Roger McKenzie, International Editor of the Morning Star, the world’s only daily socialist newspaper in the English language to discuss Joe Biden’s recent trip to Ireland and why his visit is unlikely to resolve the contradictions of Northern Irish politics that have complicated efforts by the UK to resolve issues created by Brexit, why the promises made by Biden on his visit do not address the needs and demands of the working class of Ireland, and how the relationship between the US, UK, and Ireland maintains imperialism.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Patrick Jordan, National Co-Coordinator for the Alliance for Global Justice to discuss how the deaths of prisoners in Haiti and the squalid conditions of prisons there demonstrates the concept of US prison imperialism, how US corporations have proliferated the US incarceration model around the global south, how US prison imperialism has assisted the incarceration of political prisoners abroad and what that exposes about US culpability in their incarceration, and how prison imperialism fits into the US designs to keep the political system in Haiti in place.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rania Khalek, journalist with Breakthrough News and co-host of the Unauthorized Disclosure podcast to discuss Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and how this represents the continuing Saudi shift from US foreign policy priorities, recent negotiations between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi rebels in Yemen, China’s role in brokering relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and in Yemen, and how these trends are being reflected in other places in the world as global politics continues to shift to a multipolar order.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.