Schumacher Family to Sue German Magazine Over AI-Generated Interview With F1 Legend

AI technology has captured the attention of all mankind in recent years. But while philosophers and IT people argue about the necessary limitations, someone is generating quotes from a person in a coma for an interview.

The family of champion Formula One driver Michael Schumacher are intending to file a lawsuit against a German weekly magazine that published a fake, AI-generated interview with the famed racer.Media reports indicate that the interview was presented by German outlet Die Aktuelle as an exclusive interview with Schumacher, who has not been since in the public since 2013 after suffering a serious head injury. It has since emerged that the interview was generated by an artificial intelligence chatbot.The outlet promoted the article with the headline: "Michael Schumacher, the first interview," with a tagline that read, "it sounded deceptively real."A representative of the Schumacher family said they would be preparing a lawsuit. While the family is known for maintaining its privacy, it's unclear what the suit will specifically detail.Schumacher is a seven-time world champion Formula One driver who raced for both Ferrari and Mercedes. He left the public sphere after he suffered a brain injury after falling while skiing in French Alps in December 2013. His current state of health is unknown.

