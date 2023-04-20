International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/schumacher-family-to-sue-german-magazine-over-ai-generated-interview-with-f1-legend-1109678001.html
Schumacher Family to Sue German Magazine Over AI-Generated Interview With F1 Legend
Schumacher Family to Sue German Magazine Over AI-Generated Interview With F1 Legend
AI technology has captured the attention of all mankind in recent years. But while philosophers and IT people argue about the necessary limitations, someone is generating quotes from a person in a coma for an interview.
2023-04-20T04:08+0000
2023-04-20T04:05+0000
viral
ai
artificial intelligence (ai)
michael schumacher
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101648/62/1016486281_0:160:2481:1555_1920x0_80_0_0_4deb2f556224022b071332a9099f8d23.jpg
The family of champion Formula One driver Michael Schumacher are intending to file a lawsuit against a German weekly magazine that published a fake, AI-generated interview with the famed racer.Media reports indicate that the interview was presented by German outlet Die Aktuelle as an exclusive interview with Schumacher, who has not been since in the public since 2013 after suffering a serious head injury. It has since emerged that the interview was generated by an artificial intelligence chatbot.The outlet promoted the article with the headline: "Michael Schumacher, the first interview," with a tagline that read, "it sounded deceptively real."A representative of the Schumacher family said they would be preparing a lawsuit. While the family is known for maintaining its privacy, it's unclear what the suit will specifically detail.Schumacher is a seven-time world champion Formula One driver who raced for both Ferrari and Mercedes. He left the public sphere after he suffered a brain injury after falling while skiing in French Alps in December 2013. His current state of health is unknown.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/elon-musk-ais-could-undermine-democracy-if-used-in-elections-1109643011.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101648/62/1016486281_96:0:2384:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_22fda3715ed1a37267657450c32a9f19.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
schumacher, ai, fake interview, schumacher interview, schumacher family
schumacher, ai, fake interview, schumacher interview, schumacher family

Schumacher Family to Sue German Magazine Over AI-Generated Interview With F1 Legend

04:08 GMT 20.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / VINCENZO PINTOFerrari Formula one driver world champion German Michael Schumacher
Ferrari Formula one driver world champion German Michael Schumacher - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / VINCENZO PINTO
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
AI technology has captured the attention of all mankind in recent years. However, while philosophers and IT insiders argue about the necessary limitations and companies pour millions into research, not all AI-related projects are sitting well with the public.
The family of champion Formula One driver Michael Schumacher are intending to file a lawsuit against a German weekly magazine that published a fake, AI-generated interview with the famed racer.
Media reports indicate that the interview was presented by German outlet Die Aktuelle as an exclusive interview with Schumacher, who has not been since in the public since 2013 after suffering a serious head injury. It has since emerged that the interview was generated by an artificial intelligence chatbot.
The outlet promoted the article with the headline: "Michael Schumacher, the first interview," with a tagline that read, "it sounded deceptively real."
A representative of the Schumacher family said they would be preparing a lawsuit. While the family is known for maintaining its privacy, it's unclear what the suit will specifically detail.
A Robot hand makes its decision in a voter box - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2023
Science & Tech
Elon Musk: AIs Could Undermine Democracy if Used in Elections
Yesterday, 03:16 GMT
Schumacher is a seven-time world champion Formula One driver who raced for both Ferrari and Mercedes. He left the public sphere after he suffered a brain injury after falling while skiing in French Alps in December 2013. His current state of health is unknown.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала