Skywatchers Get Rare Glimpse of Once-in-a-Decade Hybrid Solar Eclipse
During a hybrid solar eclipse, the Moon's shadow moves across the Earth's surface at supersonic speeds.
Above: East Timorese President Jose Ramos-Horta (L) received a pan and a stick, which according to local belief would restore the sun, during the solar eclipse in Dili.
Indonesian youths wear protective glasses to watch the solar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. This rare solar eclipse crossed over remote parts of Australia, Indonesia and East Timor on Thursday.
One of the most exciting aspects of a hybrid solar eclipse is that it provides an opportunity for scientists to study the sun's corona, which is usually invisible to the naked eye.
Above: A general view showing the partial solar eclipse in Jakarta.
During the eclipse, researchers can use specialized equipment to capture images and data about the corona, helping them to better understand the sun's magnetic field and other important properties.
Above: A general view shows the partial solar eclipse in Denpasar, on Indonesia's resort island of Bali.
Overall, a hybrid solar eclipse is a rare and stunning event that captivates people from around the world.
Above: A woman assists her daughter in looking through a telescope to watch the solar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Children glimpse at the solar eclipse reflected on the base of a telescope in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Those who were lucky enough either saw the darkness of the total eclipse or the “ring of fire” as the sun peered out from behind the new moon.
This phenomenon is rare, happening only about 5% of the time during solar eclipses.
Above: People lie on the ground as they use protective glasses to watch the solar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia.
While it was only visible in its entirety from a few remote locations, people in other areas were still able to catch a partial glimpse of the event with protective glasses.
Above: Indonesian women use protective glasses to watch the solar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The partial solar eclipse seen through the clouds over Jakarta, Indonesia.
Hybrid solar eclipses are rare and occur about once every 18 months.
Above: People watch a solar eclipse using special glasses in Dili.
The hybrid solar eclipse in seen from Lautem, East Timor.
