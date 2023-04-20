https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/spacex-launches-starship-for-first-orbital-flight-1109681207.html

SpaceX Launches Starship For First Orbital Flight

SpaceX Launches Starship For First Orbital Flight

Sputnik goes live as Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX company launches the first flight test of its Starship from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.

2023-04-20T13:00+0000

2023-04-20T13:00+0000

2023-04-20T13:00+0000

science & tech

space x

starship

elon musk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109679971_0:167:3047:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_514001384777a3581f18c38d2259edf5.jpg

Sputnik comes live from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, as billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX launches its first flight test of its Starship.The SpaceX Starship is a fully reusable spacecraft designed to transport crew and cargo into Earth's orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond. It stands approximately 394ft tall and has a diameter of 30ft. The spacecraft has a unique stainless steel design and is powered by six Raptor engines, allowing for powerful lift-offs and precise landings.The main goal of SpaceX is to have a fully reusable launch system for long-distance missions to the Moon and Mars. NASA said it plans to use Starship for its Artemis 3 mission to the Moon in 2025 - the first manned crew landing on the moon since 1972.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

SpaceX Launches Starship For First Orbital Flight SpaceX Launches Starship For First Orbital Flight 2023-04-20T13:00+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

elon musk's spacex, first flight test of its starship, flight test