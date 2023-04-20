https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/spacex-launches-starship-for-first-orbital-flight-1109681207.html
SpaceX Launches Starship For First Orbital Flight
Sputnik goes live as Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX company launches the first flight test of its Starship from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.
Sputnik comes live from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, as billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX launches its first flight test of its Starship.The SpaceX Starship is a fully reusable spacecraft designed to transport crew and cargo into Earth's orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond. It stands approximately 394ft tall and has a diameter of 30ft. The spacecraft has a unique stainless steel design and is powered by six Raptor engines, allowing for powerful lift-offs and precise landings.The main goal of SpaceX is to have a fully reusable launch system for long-distance missions to the Moon and Mars. NASA said it plans to use Starship for its Artemis 3 mission to the Moon in 2025 - the first manned crew landing on the moon since 1972.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
