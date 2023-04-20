International
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Launches Starship For First Orbital Flight
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/spacex-launches-starship-for-first-orbital-flight-1109681207.html
SpaceX Launches Starship For First Orbital Flight
SpaceX Launches Starship For First Orbital Flight
Sputnik goes live as Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX company launches the first flight test of its Starship from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.
2023-04-20T13:00+0000
2023-04-20T13:00+0000
science & tech
space x
starship
elon musk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109679971_0:167:3047:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_514001384777a3581f18c38d2259edf5.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, as billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX launches its first flight test of its Starship.The SpaceX Starship is a fully reusable spacecraft designed to transport crew and cargo into Earth's orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond. It stands approximately 394ft tall and has a diameter of 30ft. The spacecraft has a unique stainless steel design and is powered by six Raptor engines, allowing for powerful lift-offs and precise landings.The main goal of SpaceX is to have a fully reusable launch system for long-distance missions to the Moon and Mars. NASA said it plans to use Starship for its Artemis 3 mission to the Moon in 2025 - the first manned crew landing on the moon since 1972.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
SpaceX Launches Starship For First Orbital Flight
SpaceX Launches Starship For First Orbital Flight
2023-04-20T13:00+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109679971_159:0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5fc369d8998e812ff9cef658479b5842.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk's spacex, first flight test of its starship, flight test
elon musk's spacex, first flight test of its starship, flight test

SpaceX Launches Starship For First Orbital Flight

13:00 GMT 20.04.2023
© AP Photo / Eric GayVisitors look on as SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, stands ready for a scheduled launch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Visitors look on as SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, stands ready for a scheduled launch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2023
© AP Photo / Eric Gay
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The main goal of SpaceX is to have a fully reusable launch system for long-distance missions to the Moon and Mars. NASA plans to use Starship for its Artemis 3 mission to the Moon in 2025.
Sputnik comes live from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, as billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX launches its first flight test of its Starship.
The SpaceX Starship is a fully reusable spacecraft designed to transport crew and cargo into Earth's orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond. It stands approximately 394ft tall and has a diameter of 30ft. The spacecraft has a unique stainless steel design and is powered by six Raptor engines, allowing for powerful lift-offs and precise landings.
The main goal of SpaceX is to have a fully reusable launch system for long-distance missions to the Moon and Mars. NASA said it plans to use Starship for its Artemis 3 mission to the Moon in 2025 - the first manned crew landing on the moon since 1972.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала