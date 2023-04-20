https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/us-suddenly-worried-about-its-nuclear-technology-1109667255.html
US Suddenly Worried About Its Nuclear Technology
US Suddenly Worried About Its Nuclear Technology
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed top news, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting troops on the front lines.
2023-04-20T04:06+0000
2023-04-20T04:06+0000
2023-04-20T09:54+0000
the final countdown
ukraine
russia
vladimir putin
volodymyr zelensky
china
nashville
fbi
syria
saudi arabia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109667094_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2dc7ca27c80014af0c6b0d485c4e4d2c.jpg
U.S. Suddenly Worried About its Nuclear Technology
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed top news, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting troops on the front lines.
Brad Blankenship, Prague-based American journalist, political analyst, a freelance reporterMark Sleboda, Geopolitical analystRobin Biro, Former Obama Campaign Director US Army Ranger Vet, Host of American Discourse podcastLaith Marouf, Award-winning journalist and political commentatorIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Brad Blankenship to discuss two Chinese-Americans who were arrested over allegations of working on behalf of China's government.In the second half of the hour, geopolitical analyst Mark Sleboda joined to talk about Putin and Zelensky rallying troops on the frontlines. He also discussed the Americans who were charged with conspiracy to use US citizens as "illegal agents" for Russia.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Robin Biro, the Former Obama Campaign Director, to talk about why he thinks the FBI and Nashville police should release the manifesto of the Covenant school shooter.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Laith Marouf, an award-winning journalist to discuss Syria's reintegration back into the Arab World.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
russia
china
nashville
syria
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109667094_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a6c9bacb34e3237d767ea08464517e61.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
the final countdown, zelensky troops, putin visit, chinese arrest, american conspiracies, covenant shooter, syria in arab world
the final countdown, zelensky troops, putin visit, chinese arrest, american conspiracies, covenant shooter, syria in arab world
US Suddenly Worried About Its Nuclear Technology
04:06 GMT 20.04.2023 (Updated: 09:54 GMT 20.04.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed top news, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting troops on the front lines.
Brad Blankenship, Prague-based American journalist, political analyst, a freelance reporter
Mark Sleboda, Geopolitical analyst
Robin Biro, Former Obama Campaign Director US Army Ranger Vet, Host of American Discourse podcast
Laith Marouf, Award-winning journalist and political commentator
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Brad Blankenship to discuss two Chinese-Americans who were arrested over allegations of working on behalf of China's government.
In the second half of the hour, geopolitical analyst Mark Sleboda joined to talk about Putin and Zelensky rallying troops on the frontlines. He also discussed the Americans who were charged with conspiracy to use US citizens as "illegal agents" for Russia.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Robin Biro, the Former Obama Campaign Director, to talk about why he thinks the FBI and Nashville police should release the manifesto of the Covenant school shooter.
Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Laith Marouf, an award-winning journalist to discuss Syria's reintegration back into the Arab World.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.