https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/us-suddenly-worried-about-its-nuclear-technology-1109667255.html

US Suddenly Worried About Its Nuclear Technology

US Suddenly Worried About Its Nuclear Technology

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed top news, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting troops on the front lines.

2023-04-20T04:06+0000

2023-04-20T04:06+0000

2023-04-20T09:54+0000

the final countdown

ukraine

russia

vladimir putin

volodymyr zelensky

china

nashville

fbi

syria

saudi arabia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109667094_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2dc7ca27c80014af0c6b0d485c4e4d2c.jpg

U.S. Suddenly Worried About its Nuclear Technology On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed top news, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting troops on the front lines.

Brad Blankenship, Prague-based American journalist, political analyst, a freelance reporterMark Sleboda, Geopolitical analystRobin Biro, Former Obama Campaign Director US Army Ranger Vet, Host of American Discourse podcastLaith Marouf, Award-winning journalist and political commentatorIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Brad Blankenship to discuss two Chinese-Americans who were arrested over allegations of working on behalf of China's government.In the second half of the hour, geopolitical analyst Mark Sleboda joined to talk about Putin and Zelensky rallying troops on the frontlines. He also discussed the Americans who were charged with conspiracy to use US citizens as "illegal agents" for Russia.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Robin Biro, the Former Obama Campaign Director, to talk about why he thinks the FBI and Nashville police should release the manifesto of the Covenant school shooter.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Laith Marouf, an award-winning journalist to discuss Syria's reintegration back into the Arab World.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

russia

china

nashville

syria

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

the final countdown, zelensky troops, putin visit, chinese arrest, american conspiracies, covenant shooter, syria in arab world