International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/west-hyping-chinas-population-decline-chinese-media-says-1109684723.html
West 'Hyping' China's Population Decline, Chinese Media Says
West 'Hyping' China's Population Decline, Chinese Media Says
The United States has been hyping up the fact that India is on track to surpass China as the world’s most populous nation, state broadcaster CCTV said.
2023-04-20T11:36+0000
2023-04-20T11:36+0000
china
population
india
asia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109680713_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_11d23682da9d8c1d1e338ca0d58cb3ae.jpg
The United States has been hyping up the fact that India is on track to surpass China as the world’s most populous nation, "equating population size with development achievements", Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday.The population of India will reach 1.4286 billion by mid-2023, which will be about 2.9 million more than China’s 1.4257 billion, according to the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) “State of World Population Report”. This has prompted Western media, according to CCTV, to latch on to the story to further Washington’s agenda.It added that such hype, "lacks a basic understanding of the law of population development. With the development of human society today, the decrease in birth rate and decline in willingness to bear children are common problems faced by the whole world."Western media reports on China's population were accused of seeking to "bad mouth" Beijing.Indeed, the so-called population race between China and India has been the subject of eager speculation in the Western press of late. Both China and India boast the largest populations in the world. In 1980, China reached the one billion milestone. India secured the spot later - in 1997.Demographic trends showed already in 2020 that India was poised to overtake China in total population by 2026. The UN State of World Population Report indicated this could happen sooner – this year.At the end of last year, China had 1.41 billion people. This is 850,000 fewer than the end of 2021, according to data by the National Statistics Bureau. This population ebb was the first to be registered in the People's Republic of China since 1961. That year had been the final one of the period known as the Great Chinese Famine. Furthermore, according to the National Statistics Bureau data, the percent of the working-age population (16 to 59 years in China) shrunk to 62 percent from around 70 percent a decade earlier. China previously adhered to the strict "one-child" policy from 1979 to 2015. The temporary measure was introduced to prevent overpopulation and famine. Under this policy, urban families only had the right to have only one child, while rural families could have two if the first was a girl.In 2013, Chinese authorities eased the restrictions. Couples, where at least one of the spouses was the only child in the family, were allowed to have a second child. Later, in 2016, all couples were allowed to have a second child. In the summer of 2021, authorities approved the adoption of amendments to the law on population, allowing families to have a third child, and canceled all previous fines and payments.Amid released data, some Western analysts have been gloating over what they brand as a looming loss by China of its population dividend, suggesting that it might result in profound economic woes.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin offered a robust response to such reports, telling reporters that population dividends were rooted not only in quantity, but also quality.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230117/the-great-fall-demographic-crisis-takes-toll-on-china-population-ebbs-for-first-time-in-decades-1106418621.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109680713_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d982dee0608e5e3d4dd638677e9cc26a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, outpace china, india vs china population race, western media reports, hype up story, bad-mouthing china,
india, outpace china, india vs china population race, western media reports, hype up story, bad-mouthing china,

West 'Hyping' China's Population Decline, Chinese Media Says

11:36 GMT 20.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / WANG ZHAOPeople walk in a public park in Beijing on April 15, 2023.
People walk in a public park in Beijing on April 15, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / WANG ZHAO
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The China vs. India population contest has been an intriguing phenomenon for decades, as the two countries boasting the largest populations vied for top spot. Already in late 2020, it was evident that India was geared up to outpace China, with western media reports eagerly snapping up the story.
The United States has been hyping up the fact that India is on track to surpass China as the world’s most populous nation, "equating population size with development achievements", Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday.
The population of India will reach 1.4286 billion by mid-2023, which will be about 2.9 million more than China’s 1.4257 billion, according to the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) “State of World Population Report”.
This has prompted Western media, according to CCTV, to latch on to the story to further Washington’s agenda.

“The United States is stepping up efforts to contain China's development and advocate further decoupling and found new hype points from the United Nations report," the broadcaster said.

It added that such hype, "lacks a basic understanding of the law of population development. With the development of human society today, the decrease in birth rate and decline in willingness to bear children are common problems faced by the whole world."
Western media reports on China's population were accused of seeking to "bad mouth" Beijing.
"They slandered all the way and China has developed all the way, creating a miracle of sustainable and stable economic development with a huge population," the broadcaster argued.
Indeed, the so-called population race between China and India has been the subject of eager speculation in the Western press of late. Both China and India boast the largest populations in the world. In 1980, China reached the one billion milestone. India secured the spot later - in 1997.
Demographic trends showed already in 2020 that India was poised to overtake China in total population by 2026. The UN State of World Population Report indicated this could happen sooner – this year.
At the end of last year, China had 1.41 billion people. This is 850,000 fewer than the end of 2021, according to data by the National Statistics Bureau. This population ebb was the first to be registered in the People's Republic of China since 1961. That year had been the final one of the period known as the Great Chinese Famine.
Furthermore, according to the National Statistics Bureau data, the percent of the working-age population (16 to 59 years in China) shrunk to 62 percent from around 70 percent a decade earlier.
© AFP 2023 / WANG ZHAO Two elderly women perform a dance at a park near the Forbidden City in Beijing
Two elderly women perform a dance at a park near the Forbidden City in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2023
Two elderly women perform a dance at a park near the Forbidden City in Beijing
© AFP 2023 / WANG ZHAO
China previously adhered to the strict "one-child" policy from 1979 to 2015. The temporary measure was introduced to prevent overpopulation and famine. Under this policy, urban families only had the right to have only one child, while rural families could have two if the first was a girl.
In 2013, Chinese authorities eased the restrictions. Couples, where at least one of the spouses was the only child in the family, were allowed to have a second child. Later, in 2016, all couples were allowed to have a second child. In the summer of 2021, authorities approved the adoption of amendments to the law on population, allowing families to have a third child, and canceled all previous fines and payments.
Amid released data, some Western analysts have been gloating over what they brand as a looming loss by China of its population dividend, suggesting that it might result in profound economic woes.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin offered a robust response to such reports, telling reporters that population dividends were rooted not only in quantity, but also quality.

"Population is important, but talents are also important... China has taken active measures to respond to population aging," Wang told reporters on April 19.

Women wearing face masks look at a smartphone as they stand on a street corner in Beijing, Wednesday, July 6, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2023
Asia
The Great Fall: Demographic Crisis Takes Toll on China, Population Ebbs for First Time in Decades
17 January, 08:57 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала