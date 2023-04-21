https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/anti-war-activists-become-target-of-biden-administration-1109707795.html

Anti-War Activists Become Target of Biden Administration

Anti-War Activists Become Target of Biden Administration

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed hot topics, including the leftist group Black Hammer's key members facing charges over allegations of being funded by Russia.

Nell Hughes - Conservative commentator, Host of 360 View on RTKyle Anzalone - Opinion editor of Antiwar.com, News Editor of the Libertarian Institute, and Co-host of Conflict of InterestRory Riley Topping - Attorney, Broadcaster, Former staffer, & Conservative commentatorElijah Mangier - Veteran War Correspondent and Political analystNick Cruse - Citizen journalist, Co-founder of Revolutionary Black NetworkIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Scottie Nell Hughes to Biden's visit to Maryland, his approval rating, and potential re-election bid.In the second half of the hour, Kyle Anzalone joined to talk about the Afghan withdrawal report.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Rory Riley Topping about the language of Colorado's new set of healthcare bills.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Nick Cruse to talk about Black Hammer leaders facing charges of conspiracy over allegations of being funded by Russian officials.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

